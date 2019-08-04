Nashville Showcases Power in Win

NASHVILLE - 15 hits for the Nashville Sounds helped give them a 7-6 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes. Albuquerque left the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth with one out but were unable to complete a late-inning comeback.

The Sound scored first in the bottom of the first inning when Matt Davidson hit an RBI ground out that scored Andy Ibanez. The Isotopes responded with two runs in the top of the second inning on a two-run home run by Drew Weeks, taking the 2-1 lead.

Both teams would see three lead changes in from the bottom of the fourth to the bottom of the fifth inning. Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run single in the bottom of the fourth inning to put Nashville up 3-2. Albuquerque scored two runs in the top of the fifth on a two-run homer by Sam Hilliard, giving the Isotopes a 4-3 lead. The Sounds took the lead right back on a two-run double by Davidson, making it 5-4.

Two more runs crossed the plate for Nashville on two solo home runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Wisdom led the half-inning off with the first dinger, followed by Ibanez with two outs to extend Nashville's lead 7-4.

Albuquerque scored one run in the top of the seventh. Roberto Ramos roped a single to right field to score Hilliard. The Sounds would escape further damage leaving runners on first and third, keeping a 7-5 lead.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Isotopes threatened with runners on first and second base with no outs. Jake Petricka came in relief and earned the hold, not allowing any runs to cross and kept the score at 7-5.

Petricka stayed in the game for the ninth inning and flirted with danger. The Isotopes loaded the bases with one out after scoring once on a Josh Fuentes RBI single. But Petricka struck out Brian Mundell and was able to get Noel Cuevas to ground out to seal the 7-6 win.

Nashville looks to get the series win tomorrow night versus Albuquerque. With first pitch at 7:05 p.m., right-hander Austin Bibens-Dirkx (0-3, 7.23) will start for the Sounds versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela (0-1, 4.91) will start for the Isotopes.

Post-Game Notes

With tonight's 7-6 wins, the Sounds improve to 47-64 in 2019.

Joe Palumbo made his first start since July 14 after serving a stint on the 7-day injured list. He went 2.2 innings and allowed two earned runs on two hits and one walk while striking out five batters. He threw 37 pitches, 24 for strikes.

Wes Benjamin came in relief for Palumbo, making his fifth career relief appearance in 84 career games. He earned his fifth win of the season for the Sounds

Matt Davidson and Patrick Wisdom each recorded three RBI in tonight's win. They rank first and second on the Sounds in three-RBI games, with Davidson at seven and Wisdom at five.

