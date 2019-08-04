Redbirds One-Hit El Paso; Molina's Rehab Expected to Continue Monday
August 4, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Memphis Redbirds pitching held the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres), one of the best-hitting teams in the Pacific Coast League, to one hit in a 2-0 win Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Daniel Ponce de Leon, Seth Elledge, Chasen Shreve, and Junior Fernandez combined for El Paso's first blanking since May 30. The Chihuahuas lead the league in home runs and are second in batting average this season. The one-hitter is the 12th in Redbirds history and second since 2015.
El Paso's (66-47) only hit of the day was a fifth-inning single, and the batter was promptly erased trying to stretch the single into a double. After that, Elledge, Shreve, and Fernandez retired 10-straight and 13 of the last 14 to end the game. Ponce de Leon struck out eight in 4.0 hitless innings in his start.
Memphis (50-63) scored in the third and fourth innings, with Randy Arozarena singling, moving to second on an error, stealing third, and scoring on an Edmundo Sosa sacrifice fly in the third, and Adolis Garcia doubling, stealing third, and scoring on a Max Schrock base knock in the fourth.
Arozarena has now reached base in 32-straight starts, and Sosa is on an 11-game hitting streak.
Yadier Molina continued his injury rehab assignment from the St. Louis Cardinals, catching seven innings and going 0-for-3 at the plate. He is expected to be with the Redbirds again tomorrow night.
The Redbirds have won five of their last six games and 12 of their last 16 overall.
The game started after a 2:57 pregame rain delay.
Memphis and El Paso wrap up their series tomorrow night at 6:35. The Redbirds then hit the road for Sacramento and Fresno before returning to AutoZone Park on Thursday, Aug. 15.
Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park
Monday, August 5 at 6:35: the Redbirds take the field as the Memphis Música as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" series with $3 tacos and $5 Dos Equis available at the stadium
For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 4, 2019
- Quiet Chihuahuas Manage Just One Hit in 2-0 Setback - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Redbirds One-Hit El Paso; Molina's Rehab Expected to Continue Monday - Memphis Redbirds
- Chasers Pocket Aces 12-11 in Ten - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Storm Chasers Outlast Aces in Barn Burner - Reno Aces
- Misiewicz Spins Eight Hitless Innings, Tacoma Shuts out I-Cubs at Cheney - Tacoma Rainiers
- I-Cubs Silenced by Rainiers - Iowa Cubs
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (46-64) vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (46-66) - Nashville Sounds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 4, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Fresno Grizzlies - San Antonio Missions
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (49-63) vs El Paso Chihuahuas (66-46) - Memphis Redbirds
- Aces Defeat Chasers 13-7 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Staying on the Winning Track - San Antonio Missions
- Standing Tall: Aviators' Payton Produces Big Results - Las Vegas Aviators
- Isotopes Snap Losing Streak in Nashville, Hilliard Joins 20/20 Club - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Iowa Wins 4 Hour and 5 Minute Marathon - Iowa Cubs
- Filia Clobbers First Triple-A Bomb, Rainiers Drop Second-Straight to I-Cubs - Tacoma Rainiers
- Aces Offense Continues Hot Streak, Wins 13-7 - Reno Aces
- Dodgers Grounded by Aviators - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Sounds Lose After Bullpen Falters - Nashville Sounds
- New Orleans Beat Bees - Salt Lake Bees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds One-Hit El Paso; Molina's Rehab Expected to Continue Monday
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (49-63) vs El Paso Chihuahuas (66-46)
- Redbirds Thrill Huge Crowd; Molina Scheduled to Continue Rehab Sunday
- Memphis Redbirds (48-63) vs El Paso Chihuahuas (66-45)
- Yadier Molina Suits up at AutoZone Park Friday Night