Redbirds One-Hit El Paso; Molina's Rehab Expected to Continue Monday

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Memphis Redbirds pitching held the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres), one of the best-hitting teams in the Pacific Coast League, to one hit in a 2-0 win Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Daniel Ponce de Leon, Seth Elledge, Chasen Shreve, and Junior Fernandez combined for El Paso's first blanking since May 30. The Chihuahuas lead the league in home runs and are second in batting average this season. The one-hitter is the 12th in Redbirds history and second since 2015.

El Paso's (66-47) only hit of the day was a fifth-inning single, and the batter was promptly erased trying to stretch the single into a double. After that, Elledge, Shreve, and Fernandez retired 10-straight and 13 of the last 14 to end the game. Ponce de Leon struck out eight in 4.0 hitless innings in his start.

Memphis (50-63) scored in the third and fourth innings, with Randy Arozarena singling, moving to second on an error, stealing third, and scoring on an Edmundo Sosa sacrifice fly in the third, and Adolis Garcia doubling, stealing third, and scoring on a Max Schrock base knock in the fourth.

Arozarena has now reached base in 32-straight starts, and Sosa is on an 11-game hitting streak.

Yadier Molina continued his injury rehab assignment from the St. Louis Cardinals, catching seven innings and going 0-for-3 at the plate. He is expected to be with the Redbirds again tomorrow night.

The Redbirds have won five of their last six games and 12 of their last 16 overall.

The game started after a 2:57 pregame rain delay.

Memphis and El Paso wrap up their series tomorrow night at 6:35. The Redbirds then hit the road for Sacramento and Fresno before returning to AutoZone Park on Thursday, Aug. 15.

