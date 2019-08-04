Davis stays hot but River Cats fall to Express

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Sacramento River Cats (61-52) had the game slip away from them in the sixth inning as they dropped their second consecutive game to the Round Rock Express (67-45), this time by a final score of 7-3.

New outfielder Jaylin Davis, acquired from the Minnesota Twins in the Sam Dyson deal, continued his scorching-hot start to his River Cats tenure with a home run, a double, and a walk in four plate appearances. His third-inning groundout plated a run and tied the game at three, but that would be all for the River Cats offense on Sunday.

The River Cats had a chance to strike back in the sixth after the Express took a four-run lead, but failed to capitalize on a bases-loaded, no-out situation as a strikeout and a double play ended the threat.

Looking to salvage the series on Monday night for the River Cats will be right-hander Casey Meisner (2-0, 4.09). He'll be squaring off with Express lefty LHP Framber Valdez (2-2, 2.22). First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, and on Money 105.5 FM (PT) beginning at 6:00 p.m. (PT).

Additional Notes

- Jaylin Davis, in three games since joining the club, has only been retired by the opposing pitcher twice in 13 plate appearances. The corner outfielder was red hot coming from the International League as he had totaled 23 hits (five doubles and seven home runs) in his final 17 games with the Rochester Red Wings.

- Another new face, first baseman Joe McCarthy, recorded his first hit in a River Cats uniform with a double in the second inning. The left-handed hitter who came over from the Tampa Bay Rays organization made his Sacramento debut on Saturday and went 0-for-3 with two walks.

