I-Cubs Silenced by Rainiers

August 4, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release





TACOMA, WA - Anthony Misiewicz stymied the Iowa Cubs (60-53) as the Tacoma Rainiers (52-61) took a 5-0, one-hit victory, Sunday at Cheney Stadium.

Misiewicz no-hit the I-Cubs through eight and allowed just one base runner on a Johnny Field walk in the fourth. After 116 pitches, the lefty was lifted in the ninth and Donnie Dewees promptly spoiled the no-no bid with a double off the first pitch that Taylor Guilbeau threw. Guilbeau was able to maintain the shutout as he quickly put an end to the game.

Tacoma ignited its offense in the first with a leadoff Ian Miller triple. The center fielder sped home on a ground out to first later in the frame to manufacture the game's first run. It would be the only scoring Tacoma would do without the help of a home run.

Jose Lobaton started the home run charge with a solo shot in the first to double the Rainiers' lead. Miller joined the action with a bomb in the fifth, before a two-run blast from Chris Mariscal made it a 5-0 game in the seventh.

Tyson Miller turned over the ball to the bullpen following Mariscal's home run. Miller spun 6.2 innings for his longest Triple-A start and allowed five runs on five hits, walked one and struck out two.

Danny Hultzen got the final four outs for the I-Cubs. The lefty walked two but otherwise shut down the Rainiers in his eighth scoreless effort out of 10 tries with the I-Cubs.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa has been one-hit twice in its last four games, the first coming against Reno on Aug. 1.

- Anthony Misiewicz struck out 10 I-Cubs to match the most for a single opposing pitcher this season.

Iowa and Tacoma finish the series with a 1:35 p.m. CT first pitch at Cheney Stadium Monday. Iowa returns to Principal Park Wednesday to begin a seven-game homestand with Las Vegas and Salt Lake. Promotions include a Team Photo, Dog Days and a Bucket Hat Giveaway. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

