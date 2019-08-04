Misiewicz Spins Eight Hitless Innings, Tacoma Shuts out I-Cubs at Cheney
August 4, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release
Tacoma, WA - Southpaw Anthony Misiewicz tossed eight innings of hitless baseball for Tacoma before being pulled after 116 pitches, helping the Rainiers cruise to their second combined one-hitter of the season and a 5-0 shutout victory against the Iowa Cubs on Sunday at Cheney Stadium.
The 24-year-old tied a career-best with 10 strikeouts and marked his longest outing of the season with his eight scoreless frames, allowing only one batter to reach base on a walk in the top of fourth.
Left-hander Taylor Guilbeau took over on the mound in the ninth and was charged with the only hit of the game when Iowa (60-53) outfielder Donnie Dewees doubled on a line drive to left field to lead off the ninth.
After an Ian Miller triple in the bottom of the first, Tacoma (52-61) secured the first run of the contest when Eric Filia hit a ground ball to the right side that scored Miller. An inning later, Jose Lobaton lifted his 13th bomb of the season, extending the Rainiers lead, 2-0.
Miller throttled his 11th dinger of the campaign off Iowa starter Tyson Miller (1-2) with a solo blast to right field in the bottom of the fourth. The outfielder also stole his 27th base on Sunday, putting him back in the league lead for most in the PCL, ahead of teammate Tim Lopes (26) and taking over sole possession of third place on Tacoma's career leaderboard with 73.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Chris Mariscal lined out a two-run bomb to left-center field, scoring Kelby Tomlinson for the game's final two runs.
Tacoma will play for a split against the Iowa Cubs on Monday at Cheney Stadium. First pitch is at 11:35 a.m. as the Rainiers roll out southpaw Sean Nolin (3-1, 5.32) to face Iowa righty Matt Swarmer (6-10, 6.23) in the homestand finale. Mike Curto will have full coverage on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.
Images from this story
|
Tacoma Rainiers pitcher Anthony Misiewicz
(Jeff Halstead)
