Isotopes Fall 13-9 in Extras

July 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Chihuahuas 13 (61-39), Isotopes 9 (43-57) - Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, N.M.

AT THE DISH: Isotopes outfielder Sam Hilliard knocked in four runs, finishing the night 1-for-3 with his team-leading 28th home run of the season ... Josh Fuentes recorded his 11th home run of the year and fourth in his last five games ... Dom Nunez connected on his 14th long ball of the season, establishing a career-high for the catcher.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Chi Chi Gonzalez allowed six earned runs over 6.0 innings, striking out five and walking two on 105 pitches. He received a no-decision ... Logan Cozart did not allow a run over his 1.2 innings on the hill ... Ben Bowden also did now allow a run over 1.1 innings and DJ Johnson tossed a scoreless frame ... James Pazos took the loss after allowing four earned runs in the 11th inning.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes are now 4-3 in extra innings this season, including going 1-2 at home ... the Isotopes did not record a hit after the sixth inning.

ON DECK: El Paso Chihuahuas at Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:05 p.m. MT, Isotopes Park ... Dukes Retro Night ... Fireworks presented by Baillio's

PROBABLES: Chihuahuas: LHP Jerry Keel (6-5, 7.36), Isotopes: LHP Chris Rusin (0-1, 6.52)

