Iowa Drops Decision in Nashville
July 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
NASHVILLE, TN - With three home runs, the Nashville Sounds (42-57) topped the Iowa Cubs (55-45) 7-4, Saturday at First Tennessee Park.
Iowa grabbed the early lead with a pair of runs in the second inning. Ian Happ led off with a single and scored on a Phillip Evans double. Jim Adduci drove in Evans from second with a single to add to the edge.
Nashville responded in a hurry as a throw down to second base went awry in the second. Andy Ibanez, reaching on a walk, took advantage of a wild throw and was able to score on a stolen base attempt. Later in the frame, Patrick Wisdom tied the contest with a home run.
The 2-2 score remained as rain came and caused a 42-minute delay following the fifth. Iowa came out swinging after the interruption as singles from Trent Giambrone, Zack Short, Mark Zagunis and Adduci -- with a Happ walk mixed in - led to a two-run edge for the I-Cubs. Zagunis and Adduci claimed RBI in the frame.
Nashville echoed the effort as its offense came in hot in the bottom of the inning. Scott Heineman hit a two-run homer to tie the game, before Nick Solak blasted another two-run shot to give the Sounds their first lead of the game.
The Sounds tacked on an insurance run in the seventh on a Heinemann RBI single to solidify the final score.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Jim Adduci went 3-for-4 with two RBI.
- Phillip Evans was 2-for-4 and has a team-leading 28 multi-hit games this season.
- Colin Rea spun 5.0 innings and allowed two hits, walked three and struck out five.
- Iowa has lost three consecutive road games for the first time this season.
Iowa and Nashville meet for a 6:15 p.m. first pitch tomorrow at First Tennessee Park. Follow the action on AM 940, TuneIn Radio or MiLB.tv.
