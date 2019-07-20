Iowa Drops Decision in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - With three home runs, the Nashville Sounds (42-57) topped the Iowa Cubs (55-45) 7-4, Saturday at First Tennessee Park.

Iowa grabbed the early lead with a pair of runs in the second inning. Ian Happ led off with a single and scored on a Phillip Evans double. Jim Adduci drove in Evans from second with a single to add to the edge.

Nashville responded in a hurry as a throw down to second base went awry in the second. Andy Ibanez, reaching on a walk, took advantage of a wild throw and was able to score on a stolen base attempt. Later in the frame, Patrick Wisdom tied the contest with a home run.

The 2-2 score remained as rain came and caused a 42-minute delay following the fifth. Iowa came out swinging after the interruption as singles from Trent Giambrone, Zack Short, Mark Zagunis and Adduci -- with a Happ walk mixed in - led to a two-run edge for the I-Cubs. Zagunis and Adduci claimed RBI in the frame.

Nashville echoed the effort as its offense came in hot in the bottom of the inning. Scott Heineman hit a two-run homer to tie the game, before Nick Solak blasted another two-run shot to give the Sounds their first lead of the game.

The Sounds tacked on an insurance run in the seventh on a Heinemann RBI single to solidify the final score.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Jim Adduci went 3-for-4 with two RBI.

- Phillip Evans was 2-for-4 and has a team-leading 28 multi-hit games this season.

- Colin Rea spun 5.0 innings and allowed two hits, walked three and struck out five.

- Iowa has lost three consecutive road games for the first time this season.

Iowa and Nashville meet for a 6:15 p.m. first pitch tomorrow at First Tennessee Park. Follow the action on AM 940, TuneIn Radio or MiLB.tv.

