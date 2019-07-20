Gerber hits 20th homer as River Cats look to sweep

TACOMA, Wash. - The Sacramento River Cats (53-47) can go for their second road sweep of the season after an 8-4 win over the Tacoma Rainiers (48-52) on Saturday night.

Center fielder Mike Gerber led the way for the River Cats, reaching base three times including a first-inning home run to give him 20 on the season. He finished the night going 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI, and three runs scored.

The club tacked on some insurance runs in the eighth after they loaded the bases with no one out and managed to score all three runners while failing to record a hit. Two ground outs go a pair of runs home, followed by a passed ball that allowed the third to score. All told, the offense was highly efficient, scoring eight runs on just six his throughout the game.

Enderson Franco (4-4, 6.53) will be making his team-leading 18th start of the 2019 season as the River Cats go for a sweep of the Rainiers, who are scheduled to start right-hander Mike Wright (0-1, 2.70). First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, on Money 105.5 FM (PT).

Additional Notes

- The River Cats were facing four former teammates in Saturday night's matchup as outfielder Mac Williamson, infielder Kelby Tomlinson, and relief pitcher Hunter Strickland all made appearances for the Rainiers. A fourth, infielder Orlando Calixte, was on the bench for Tacoma. All four players were on the River Cats at some point during the 2018 season, including Calixte who led the squad in games played (125).

- Sacramento's bullpen nearly pitched without a blemish as four relievers combined to toss four scoreless innings while allowing just a single baserunner.

***

