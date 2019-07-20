Gerber hits 20th homer as River Cats look to sweep
July 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
TACOMA, Wash. - The Sacramento River Cats (53-47) can go for their second road sweep of the season after an 8-4 win over the Tacoma Rainiers (48-52) on Saturday night.
Center fielder Mike Gerber led the way for the River Cats, reaching base three times including a first-inning home run to give him 20 on the season. He finished the night going 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI, and three runs scored.
The club tacked on some insurance runs in the eighth after they loaded the bases with no one out and managed to score all three runners while failing to record a hit. Two ground outs go a pair of runs home, followed by a passed ball that allowed the third to score. All told, the offense was highly efficient, scoring eight runs on just six his throughout the game.
Enderson Franco (4-4, 6.53) will be making his team-leading 18th start of the 2019 season as the River Cats go for a sweep of the Rainiers, who are scheduled to start right-hander Mike Wright (0-1, 2.70). First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, on Money 105.5 FM (PT).
Additional Notes
- The River Cats were facing four former teammates in Saturday night's matchup as outfielder Mac Williamson, infielder Kelby Tomlinson, and relief pitcher Hunter Strickland all made appearances for the Rainiers. A fourth, infielder Orlando Calixte, was on the bench for Tacoma. All four players were on the River Cats at some point during the 2018 season, including Calixte who led the squad in games played (125).
- Sacramento's bullpen nearly pitched without a blemish as four relievers combined to toss four scoreless innings while allowing just a single baserunner.
***
The Sacramento River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate of the three-time World Champion -San Francisco Giants. The team plays at Raley Field in West Sacramento, consistently voted one of the top ballparks in America. Season Tickets, Mini-Plans, and Flex Plans can be purchased for the River Cats' 20th season by calling the River Cats Ticket Hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487). The only place to guarantee official River Cats tickets is at www.rivercats.com. For information on other events at Raley Field, visit www.raleyfield.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 20, 2019
- Brugman Slugs Two Bombs, Rainiers Drop Second-Straight against Sacramento - Tacoma Rainiers
- Gerber hits 20th homer as River Cats look to sweep - Sacramento River Cats
- Isotopes Fall 13-9 in Extras - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Las Vegas Takes Game Two - Salt Lake Bees
- Redbirds Rally Late, Omaha Hits Walk-Off Home Run - Memphis Redbirds
- 'Birds Blast Past Chasers 8-4 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Drops Decision in Nashville - Iowa Cubs
- Sounds Hit Three Homers in Comeback Win - Nashville Sounds
- Dodgers Pick Up Third Straight Win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Express RHP Brandon Bielak Fuels Lopsided 13-0 Victory over Baby Cakes - Round Rock Express
- OKC Out-Slugs Flying Chanclas - San Antonio Missions
- Express Roll Past 'Cakes in One-Hitter - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Grizzlies/Tacos/Lowriders Return Home for Six Games, July 23-28 - Fresno Grizzlies
- Game Notes vs. Fresno - Reno Aces
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (41-57) vs. Iowa Cubs (55-44) - Nashville Sounds
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (41-57) vs. Iowa Cubs (55-44) - Nashville Sounds
- Bees to Welcome 13 Millionth Fan to Smith's Ballpark - Salt Lake Bees
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (40-59) at Omaha Storm Chasers (45-54) - Memphis Redbirds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 20, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: Flying Chanclas De San Antonio at Cielo Azul De Oklahoma City - San Antonio Missions
- Crowe dazzles as Fresno outlasts Reno 8-5 in 11 innings - Fresno Grizzlies
- Phillips Dominates Rainiers in River Cats Debut - Sacramento River Cats
- Grizzlies Take Game One in Extras - Reno Aces
- Lopes Launches First Career Grand Slam, Tacoma Falls to Sacramento at Cheney - Tacoma Rainiers
- Chihuahuas' Comeback Secures Win - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Aviators Fly by Bees - Salt Lake Bees
- Peters, Dodgers Homer Way to 11-3 Win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.