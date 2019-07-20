Las Vegas Takes Game Two

The Las Vegas Aviators used a hot start to down the Salt Lake Bees 8-5 on Saturday night.

The Aviators plated five runs on five hits in the first inning to get out to an early lead.

alt Lake scored one run in the second frame as Nick Franklin was able to bring in Wilfredo Tovar on a groundout. After Las Vegas scored one in the top of the fourth, the Bees struck back and tallied three runs in the bottom of the inning. Jarrett Parker hit a two-run home run and Anthony Bemboom collected an RBI-triple to cut the lead to 6-4. Bemboom remained hot and knocked in his second RBI of the game in the sixth to make it a 6-5 game. The Aviators were held scoreless until the eighth when they tallied two insurance runs off a double to take a 8-5 lead. The Bees could not rally back in the last two frames as the Aviators took the second game in the series

Nick Tropeano (2-4) got the start for the Bees and went three and two-thirds innings, allowing six runs on 11 hits while fanning eight batters. Following Tropeano, Jason Alexander allowed only two runs and struck out five in five innings pitched and reliver Sam Freeman recorded the last out for the pitching staff in the ninth. On the offensive side, Bemboom led all Bees bats after going 2-for-4 with two RBI and a triple. The newly acquired catcher has recorded two triples in his first two games with the Bees after having just 11 in his previous 486 professional games played. After collecting a hit in the contest, Jose Rojas has reached base safely in his last 23 home games.

The Bees welcomed 9,672 fans at the game, passing the 13 million fan mark in the 26th season of baseball at Smith's Ballpark. Salt Lake has averaged just over 7,000 fans per game in its history and have hosted at least 450,000 fans in each of the last seven seasons. The two teams will finish up the three-game series with a Sunday matinee starting at 1:05 p.m.

