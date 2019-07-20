Redbirds Rally Late, Omaha Hits Walk-Off Home Run

July 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





OMAHA, Nebraska - The Memphis Redbirds stormed back from a 5-0 hole to tie the game at 5 in the eighth inning, but the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) hit a walk-off home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to capture a 6-5 win Saturday night in Omaha, Neb.

Memphis (40-60) scored twice in the top of the seventh inning and three more times in the top of the eighth, with the big blow in the eighth being a three-run home run by Ramon Urias. Adolis Garcia and Johan Mieses had RBI singles in the seventh.

With the game now tied at 5, Chris Beck pitched his second of 2.0 scoreless innings in the bottom of the eighth, and the Redbirds went down in order in the top of the ninth. Mike Mayers relieved Beck and got two quick outs before surrendering the game-winning home run to Omaha's (46-54) Erick Mejia.

Urias finished 2-for-3 with a double, the home run, a walk, and two runs scored to go along with three RBI. Mieses ended the night 2-for-4, and Lane Thomas and Jose Martinez also had doubles.

Randy Arozarena walked and scored a run, and he has now reached base in 21-straight starts.

Garcia swiped two bags for his 10th and 11th steals of the year.

Memphis' series with Omaha, as well as the club's seven-game road trip, finishes tomorrow afternoon at 2:05. The Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Wednesday, July 24 at 6:35: Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis with dogs able to come to the stadium along with their parents

Thursday, July 25 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs; Redbirds Cooler specialty ticket available on Ole Miss Night presented by Sayle Oil; College Night with $5 Bluff tickets for college students with a college ID

Wednesday, July 31 at 6:35: Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis with dogs able to come to the stadium along with their parents

Thursday, August 1 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs; College Night with $5 Bluff tickets for college students with a college ID

Friday, August 2 at 7:05: All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket presented by Dave & Buster's featuring an all-you-can-eat tacos buffet and a free $15 Dave & Buster's Power Card available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat; Chick-fil-A Friday Family Pack specialty ticket option with free ballpark food and free Chick-fil-A at www.memphisredbirds.com/fridayfamilypack

Saturday, August 3 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game; Back to School Night presented by Walmart with a free fully-loaded backpack to the first 1,500 kids ages 12 and under; Aldo's Pizza specialty ticket with free soda at the ballpark and free and discounted food and beverages at Aldo's Pizza Pies available at www.memphisredbirds.com/aldos

Sunday, August 4 at 2:05: Redbirds Wiffle Bat giveaway to the first 2,000 fans presented by Prairie Farms Dairy; Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air; kids run the bases after the game

Monday, August 5 at 6:35: the Redbirds take the field as the Memphis Música as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" series with $3 tacos and $5 Dos Equis available at the stadium

For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.