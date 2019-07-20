Crowe dazzles as Fresno outlasts Reno 8-5 in 11 innings

July 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





Reno, Nevada - In a back-and-forth contest, the Fresno Grizzlies (50-49) conquered the Reno Aces 8-5 in 11 innings from Greater Nevada Field. The win improved Fresno to 7-4 in extras with a 4-1 mark on the road. Grizzlies starter Wil Crowe did not factor in the decision, but the righty dominated in his second Triple-A outing. He tied a career-high in innings pitched with seven and one-third while striking out six, his second consecutive appearance in doing so.

Every Grizzlies starter recorded at least one hit with Andrew Stevenson and Jake Noll leading the charge with three. Stevenson lengthened the club-high hit streak to 11 games while both sluggers picked up three-hits in consecutive affairs. Alec Keller tallied a pair of hits and RBI, both coming at crucial points of the contest. One RBI knotted the game at four in the ninth with the other putting Fresno ahead in the 11th. Carter Kieboom also helped out with his 15th longball of the year.

Reno had three players enjoy multi-hit evenings in the defeat. Yasmany Tomas, Ben DeLuzio and Josh Prince were the benefactors of the statistic. Tomas added one RBI and Prince scored twice. Aces reliever Joey Krehbiel (1-4) suffered the loss while Derek Self (4-1) relished the victory.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- RHP Wil Crowe (7.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K; 1-3)

- 3B Jake Noll (3-4, RBI, 2 R, BB)

- RF Alec Keller (2-5, 2 RBI, R, SB)

- CF Andrew Stevenson (3-5, RBI, R, BB)

- SS Carter Kieboom (1-6, HR, 2 RBI, R)

Top Performers: Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- 2B Josh Prince (2-2, 2B, 2 R)

- 1B Yasmany Tomas (2-5, RBI)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Saturday July 20 Reno Aces (Away) RHP J.J. Hoover (Fresno) vs. RHP Matt Koch (Reno) 7:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Grizzlies starter Wil Crowe smacked his first Triple-A hit in the fifth inning, a single to right field. Crowe, 24, was Co-Pitcher of The Year in the Washington Nationals' minor league system last season, sharing the award with yesterday's Fresno starter, lefty Ben Braymer.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.