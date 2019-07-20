Brugman Slugs Two Bombs, Rainiers Drop Second-Straight against Sacramento

July 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release





Tacoma, WA - Jaycob Brugman blasted two home runs and made an exceptional diving catch in right field during the fourth inning, but the Tacoma Rainiers dropped their second-straight against the Sacramento River Cats on Saturday at Cheney Stadium, 8-4.

After Sacramento (53-47) took an early two-run lead in the top of the first, Brugman launched his first home run of the night that scored first baseman Ryan Court in the home half of the second, knotting the score, 2-2.

The 27-year-old teed off a solo shot in the sixth inning for the final Tacoma run, giving him 3 RBI in a 2-for-4 effort. Brugman hit a pair of home runs at Albuquerque on June 26. His multi-homer game on Saturday was Tacoma's sixth of the year.

Nabil Crismatt (0-2) made his first start for Tacoma (48-52) since being transferred back from Double-A Arkansas on Monday. The right-hander allowed five runs across five innings and collected nine strikeouts. In his last start with Arkansas he threw a complete game shutout, collecting 14 strikeouts and needing only 95 pitches to get through all nine frames.

The River Cats had a three-run fourth, but in the bottom of the fifth, Mac Williamson grounded out to second base, scoring John Andreoli to get the Rainiers within two. Williamson was designated for assignment by Seattle on July 16, then out righted to Tacoma the following day and made his Rainiers debut on Saturday.

Mariners right-hander Hunter Strickland, who is recovering from a right lat strain, tossed a scoreless sixth in his first rehab appearance before right-hander Ryan Garton took over on the mound.

Garton left with the bases loaded in the eighth, and was charged with all three runs after Aaron Northcraft came on and forced two groundouts, allowing two of the inherited runners to score. A Jordan Pacheco passed ball closed the book on Garton before Northcraft struck out the final hitter of the inning. The sidewinder pitched a scoreless ninth, rolling a 6-3 inning-ending double play.

Infielder Tim Lopes hit his 30th double on Saturday night, tying him with Salt Lake infielder Jose Rojas for the league lead. The 24-year-old is riding a 13-game hitting streak and has collected hits in 16 of his last 18 games, going 25-for-72 and hitting at a .347 clip over that span.

The Rainiers will try to salvage a game in the three-game finale against Sacramento on Sunday. First pitch will be at 1:35 p.m. PDT as the Rainiers roll out right-hander Mike Wright (0-1, 2.70) in the homestand finale at Cheney Stadium. Mike Curto will have full coverage of on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

