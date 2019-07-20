Aviators Fly by Bees

The Las Vegas Aviators beat the Salt Lake Bees 5-2 on Friday night.

After Las Vegas led off the first inning with a three-run homer, Salt Lake responded with a run in the bottom of the first and another in the second to cut the lead 3-2.

oth teams were held off the scoreboard again until the seventh frame when the Aviators plated two runs to extend their lead to 5-2. The Bees out hit the Aviators 7-6 and drew six walks, but were unable to cash in as they finished just 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left a total of 10 men on base, compared to just three for Las Vegas.

Jose Suarez (2-1) got the start for the Bees and took the loss as he went four innings and allowed three runs on three hits while striking out three batters. Matt Ball relieved Suarez and tossed four innings and giving up two runs on two hits and Kaleb Cowart made his seventh pitching appearance of the year as a two-way player and put up his fourth consecutive scoreless outing on the mound. For the Bees offense, Taylor Ward led the way after going 2-for-4 with a run scored and a double and has multiple hits in six of his last nine games. Cowart and Jose Rojas both collected a hit and drove one run in each at the plate.

The Bees will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission landing on the moon on Saturday. The festivities start with a Kid's Club baseball clinic at 10 a.m. with a robotics class following the clinic. The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a foam astronaut helmet. Tickets are available at www.slbees.com.

