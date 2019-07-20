Game Notes: Flying Chanclas De San Antonio at Cielo Azul De Oklahoma City

July 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (62-37) at Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City (43-55)

Game #100/Away Game #47

Saturday July 20, 6:05 p.m.

Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Bubba Derby (4-5, 4.37) vs. RHP Tony Gonsolin (1-3, 4.02)

Weekend Warriors: San Antonio is a blistering 23-8 in Saturday and Sunday games. The Missions are batting .273 on Saturdays and Sundays while outscoring their opponents 174-118. The pitching staff boasts a 3.44 ERA on those two days.

Strike Throwers: Strikeouts are up for the San Antonio pitching staff. In nine games since the All-Star break San Antonio pitchers have fanned at least 10 batters in six games including 12 last night. Luke Barker was responsible for half of San Antonio's strikeouts last night to set a new single-game career-high for the right-hander. On the season the Missions are 30-10 when collecting double-digit punch outs.

Stop at Two: San Antonio has dropped back-to-back road games. The Flying Chanclas need a win tonight to avoid matching a season-long three-game road losing streak, which they have done twice. They lost three road games in a row from April 8-17 and again from May 1-2 when they were swept in a doubleheader on May 1 and lost again on May 2 at Iowa.

