Isotopes End Skid Behind Hilliard's Grand Slam

July 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes





Isotopes 9 (35-49), River Cats 5 (42-41) - Raley Field, Sacramento, Calif.

AT THE DISH: Sam Hilliard put the Isotopes ahead for good in the sixth inning with a grand slam to right field. The home run was Hilliard's 21st of the season while the grand slam was the second of his five-year professional career ... Roberto Ramos also homered in the seventh inning for his 19th long ball of the campaign ... Albuquerque collected 12 hits Monday with Hilliard, Ramos and Yonathan Daza recording the only multi-hit performances.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starting pitcher Rico Garcia retired the first nine batters he faced before allowing five runs (four earned) and four hits in the fourth inning. Garcia finished the night with five strikeouts in 3.2 innings of work ... Isotopes relievers Trent Fennell, James Pazos, Ben Bowden, DJ Johnson and Yency Almonte combined for 5.1 scoreless innings and yielded three hits during that span ... Fennell earned the win in his Triple-A debut pitching 1.1 innings.

TOPES TIDBITS: The win ended the Isotopes five-game losing streak, which was tied for their longest of the season ... The 14 strikeouts by Isotopes pitchers were their most in a nine-inning game in 2019 ... Hilliard's grand slam was the fifth hit by an Isotope this season and their third in the past week.

ON DECK: Tuesday - Albuquerque Isotopes at Sacramento River Cats, 8:05 p.m. MT - Raley Field

PROBABLES: Isotopes: TBA, River Cats: LHP Andrew Suarez (3-6, 6.29)

