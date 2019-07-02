'Cakes Split Twin Bill

The New Orleans Baby Cakes and the Memphis Redbirds split a doubleheader on Tuesday night.

New Orleans won the first game with a home run from Isan Diaz and Magneuris Sierra, 4-3. 'Cakes Kolton Mahoney earned the win with his first Triple-A appearance of the season.

The 'Cakes dropped the night-cap 4-3. Isan Diaz got them the lead in the sixth inning with his team-leading 20th home run of the season. The 'Cakes were one out away from sweeping the twin-bill when Adolis Garcia drilled a line drive walk-off home run to give the Redbirds the win.

GAME NOTES - Brian Moran made the start for the 'Cakes in the nightcap. His 328th career minor league game spanning 11 seasons.... his first career start.

UPCOMING - The 'Cakes and Redbirds wrap-up the five game series Wednesday at 6:35pm. RADIO- WODT SPORTS 1280 AM or cakesbaseball.com

NEXT HOME GAME - The 'Cakes return home Thursday July 4th to play San Antonio in a four-game home-stand.

