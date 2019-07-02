'Cakes Split Twin Bill
July 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - New Orleans Baby Cakes News Release
The New Orleans Baby Cakes and the Memphis Redbirds split a doubleheader on Tuesday night.
New Orleans won the first game with a home run from Isan Diaz and Magneuris Sierra, 4-3. 'Cakes Kolton Mahoney earned the win with his first Triple-A appearance of the season.
The 'Cakes dropped the night-cap 4-3. Isan Diaz got them the lead in the sixth inning with his team-leading 20th home run of the season. The 'Cakes were one out away from sweeping the twin-bill when Adolis Garcia drilled a line drive walk-off home run to give the Redbirds the win.
GAME NOTES - Brian Moran made the start for the 'Cakes in the nightcap. His 328th career minor league game spanning 11 seasons.... his first career start.
UPCOMING - The 'Cakes and Redbirds wrap-up the five game series Wednesday at 6:35pm. RADIO- WODT SPORTS 1280 AM or cakesbaseball.com
NEXT HOME GAME - The 'Cakes return home Thursday July 4th to play San Antonio in a four-game home-stand.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 2, 2019
- Garcia Walks off for Redbirds Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Late Rally Comes up a Bit Short - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Suarez brilliant as River Cats clobber Isotopes - Sacramento River Cats
- Grizz out-slug El Paso 11-9 on Tuesday - Fresno Grizzlies
- 'Cakes Split Twin Bill - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- River Cats Pounce on Isotopes, 11-2 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Dodgers Off-Key Against Sounds - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Iowa Scores Early, Not Often in Loss to San Antonio - Iowa Cubs
- Nashville Fends off Oklahoma City in Victory - Nashville Sounds
- Smith Deals, Hager Comes up Clutch for Missions - San Antonio Missions
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (36-47) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (34-48) - Nashville Sounds
- Express Shutout Chasers 5-0 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Chasers to Give Away Mystery Bobblehead on Mystery Night - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Huge July 4th Weekend Ahead at Chukchansi Park - Fresno Grizzlies
- Round Rock Express RHP Jose Urquidy Promoted to Houston Astros - Round Rock Express
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (34-49) vs New Orleans Baby Cakes (45-38) - Memphis Redbirds
- Game Notes at Las Vegas - Reno Aces
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 2, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- 2019 Jarritos Triple-A Home Run Derby Participants Announced - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Celebrate Independence Day Weekend with the OKC Dodgers - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Flipping the Script at the Wolff - San Antonio Missions
- Green blasts grand slam but River Cats drop game - Sacramento River Cats
- Isotopes End Skid Behind Hilliard's Grand Slam - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Reno's Comeback Attempt Grounded by Las Vegas - Reno Aces
- Corban Joseph's Response to All-Star Snub: Just Keep Raking - Las Vegas Aviators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Orleans Baby Cakes Stories
- 'Cakes Split Twin Bill
- 'Cakes Lose Sunday Afternoon
- 'Cakes Defeat Memphis
- Isan Diaz with a 4 Hit Night Leads 'Cakes to Win
- 'Cakes Lose in Ninth Inning