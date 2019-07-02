Green blasts grand slam but River Cats drop game

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (42-41) had defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes (35-49) in seven consecutive games until Monday night when the visiting club ended the streak with a 9-5 victory.

Sacramento trailed 4-0 after the Isotopes got to pitcher Conner Menez in the fourth inning. But the River Cats immediately countered to take the lead just a half inning later as third baseman Zach Green hit his 19th home run of the season - a towering grand slam that quickly tied the game. The shot made it four homers in four consecutive games for the red-hot Green and eight in his last 10.

Second baseman Levi Michael would add an RBI sacrifice fly to give the River Cats the lead, but Albuquerque would give the River Cats a taste of their own medicine in the sixth as right fielder Sam Hilliard put the game's second grand slam up on the board.

Left-hander Andrew Suarez (3-6, 6.29) will look to get the River Cats back on track Tuesday night as he'll be facing fellow Isotopes lefty Pat Dean (2-8. 7.25). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

- In a game of firsts, Green's grand slam was the first of his eight-year pro career while reliever Pat Venditte, who batted for himself in the fourth inning, recorded his first walk in what was just his seventh career plate appearance since being drafted in 2008.

- Utility man Austin Slater, recalled by San Francisco from the River Cats this morning, tripled and homered in his first game back in the big leagues since September 28, 2018. He was slashing .308/.436/.529 in 70 games with the River Cats before being summoned by the Giants.

