Reno's Comeback Attempt Grounded by Las Vegas

July 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Las Vegas, NV. - The Aces fell by a score of 8-7 Monday night to the Aviators in a great ballgame. Las Vegas jumped out in front 4-0 after the first inning courtesy of RBIs from Seth Brown, Sheldon Neuse and Jonah Heim. Aces shortstop Andy Young cut the deficit to three in the top of the second with a solo home run, but it would be short lived as the Aviators would extend the lead back to four thanks to a fourth inning home run from Heim. Trailing 5-1 into the sixth inning, Domingo Leyba homered to bring the score to 5-2. The Aces would push across three in the seventh to knot the game at five on Wyatt Mathisen's 20th big fly of the year followed by Kevin Cron's 27th dinger of 2019. The fun wouldn't last long as the Aviators would score the go-ahead run in the bottom half of the inning on a Dustin Fowler sacrifice fly. Vegas would add two more insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth. They would need both of those runs as Leyba would hit his fifth homer in three games, a 2-run shot, to bring the score to 8-7. However, the rally came up just short. Reliever Ben Taylor picked up the loss for Reno, while reliever Blake Treinen on MLB rehab earned the win for the Aviators. Braden Shipley will be on the mound for game four of the series tomorrow night starting at 7:05 p.m. PT.

Top Performers - Reno

Kevin Cron (1-for-4, HR)

Andy Young (3-for-3, HR, 2 R)

Domingo Leyba (3-for-5, 2 HR)

Top Performers - Las Vegas

Mark Payton (2-for-3, 2B, 3B, R)

Seth Brown (1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R)

Jonah Heim (2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Tuesday July 1 Las Vegas Aviators RHP Braden Shipley vs. LHP Jesus Luzardo 7:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Tuesday's Pitching Matchup: On paper, tomorrow's matchup between the Aces and Aviators should be a pitcher's dual. Braden Shipley has been throwing great as of late sporting 1-1 record with a 3.33 ERA to go with 21 strikeouts in 24.1 innings. He's recorded three quality starts over his last four appearances. The Aviators will send top prospect Jesus Luzardo to the mound. Luzardo has yet to pitch for the Oakland this season as he works his way back from a shoulder sprain, but has made four rehab appearances for High-A Stockton and Triple-A Las Vegas compiling a 2-0 record with a 2.93 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 15.1 innings pitched. Luzardo is the No. 1 prospect in A's system, the No. 2 left-handed pitching prospect, and the No. 15 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

Longball Leyba: With Domingo Leyba's two home runs in tonight's ballgame, he has now homered the last three games, something he has never done in his career. Prior to Monday's game, he's homered on back-to-back nights just three times in his career professional career (July 24-25, 2013, Dominican Summer League Tigers, July 13-14, 2018, Jackson Generals and May 29 -30, 2019 for the Aces). He also has homered five times in the last three games, something else Leyba never done before.

Good Things Must Come to an End: Travis Snider's 28-game on base streak ended tonight after going 0-for-4. His streak started way back on May 25 against these same Aviators. Over that time he went 36-for-98 (.367) with two home runs, 10 RBIs, 17 runs scored, 24 walks all while holding a .492 on-base percentage.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.