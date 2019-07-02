Garcia Walks off for Redbirds Win

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds and New Orleans Baby Cakes (Marlins) split a pair of games Tuesday night at AutoZone Park, with New Orleans winning the resumption of a suspended game before the Redbirds got a walk-off win in the regularly-scheduled contest.

The Redbirds (35-50) and Baby Cakes (46-39) have one more game in their series and Memphis' nine-game homestand, tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m., before the Redbirds head to Iowa for four games and then into the All-Star Break.

Suspended Game: New Orleans 4, Memphis 3

After last night's game was suspended due to rain with New Orleans leading 1-0 in the top of the second, the Baby Cakes finished off the 4-3 win after building a 3-0 lead.

The Redbirds had the tying run on first base with nobody out in the bottom of the ninth, but a flyout, a fielder's choice groundout, and a strikeout ended the ballgame.

Randy Arozarena was 3-for-3 with a walk, marking eight-straight plate appearances reaching base dating back to Sunday's game and 13 of his last 17 overall. Max Schrock was 2-for-4 with his first home run of the season and two RBI, and Rangel Ravelo was also 2-for-4.

The Redbirds used seven pitchers in the game, including Mike Mayers and Ryan Helsley making injury rehabilitation appearances, and Junior Fernandez tossed 2.1 scoreless innings of relief allowing just one hit.

John Nogowski's hitting streak ended at 15 games after he went 0-for-3, but he did reach base with a walk.

Regularly-Scheduled Game: Memphis 4, New Orleans 3

Adolis Garcia hit a walk-off home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Redbirds a 4-3 win in the regularly-scheduled game for the evening.

Memphis trailed 2-0 after a half-inning before tying the game at 2 in the bottom of the fifth as Garcia and Justin Williams had RBI singles. The Baby Cakes scored the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth and took a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the ninth.

Arozarena led off the seventh with a walk, went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Edmundo Sosa, and remained there as Nogowski struck out.

That brought Garcia to the dish, who roped a shot to left field to send the fans home happy.

Genesis Cabrera started and tossed 6.0 innings for the Redbirds, allowing three runs on seven hits. He fired 60 of 88 pitches for strikes.

Williams finished 2-for-3, as did Kramer Robertson.

