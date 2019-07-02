River Cats Pounce on Isotopes, 11-2
July 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
River Cats 11 (43-41), Isotopes 2 (35-50)- Raley Field, Sacramento, Calif.
AT THE DISH: Sam Hilliard drove in the only runs of the game for Albuquerque after connecting on a two-run home run in the ninth inning. The long ball was Hilliard's team-leading 22nd of the season and RBI numbers 66 and 67 for the outfielder ... Josh Fuentes registered the only other extra-base hit of the game for the Isotopes, a double in the ninth.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Starting pitcher Pat Dean took the loss after allowing seven runs over 5.0 innings ... Nelson Gonzalez yielded four runs over 2.1 innings of work out of the bullpen while Harrison Musgrave recorded two outs without allowing a run.
TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes were held to one hit through the game's first eight innings.
ON DECK: Wednesday - Albuquerque Isotopes at Sacramento River Cats, 8:05 p.m. MT - Raley Field
PROBABLES: Isotopes: LHP Kyle Freeland (0-3, 11.12), River Cats: LHP Sam Selman (3-1, 1.42)
