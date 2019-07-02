Celebrate Independence Day Weekend with the OKC Dodgers

July 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





OKLAHOMA CITY - Join the Oklahoma City Dodgers to celebrate Independence Day Thursday, July 4 as the team opens a five-game home series against the Round Rock Express at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The holiday weekend series runs through Sunday and is filled with special promotions, offers and three nights of fireworks.

The Dodgers Independence Day celebration kicks off with a 7:05 p.m. game Thursday against the Express as Dodgers players and coaches take the field wearing special Stars and Stripes hats in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday. The game falls on a $2 Thursday featuring $2 select draft beer, Pepsi products and bottled water. A special Independence Day fireworks show, presented by LifeShare of Oklahoma, is scheduled to follow the game.

Fans can enjoy the July Fourth game from the Budweiser Deck with a special offer that includes a game ticket, all-you-can-eat barbeque, free Pepsi products, two drink tickets for patrons ages 21 and over and an OKC Dodgers hat for $55 per ticket.

The same OKC Dodgers Stars and Stripes hats to be worn on the field by the team Thursday are currently available for purchase in the OKC Dodgers Team Store, located along the third base side of the ballpark.

The series against the Express continues with a doubleheader of two seven-inning games starting at 4:35 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The start of Game 2 will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. A Friday game ticket includes admission to both games, which includes a make-up of an April 30 game postponed due to rain in OKC.

Fireworks, presented by Suntech Heat and Air, are scheduled to follow the conclusion of the second game Friday night.

Enjoy Saturday's 7:05 p.m. game with a special 4-Pack offer, starting as low as $48. The ticket package includes four tickets to the July 6 game, four OKC Dodgers hats, four hot dogs and four 16-ounce fountain drinks. Fireworks, presented by Dental Depot, as scheduled to follow the game.

The final series before the Pacific Coast League All-Star Break wraps up with a 1:05 p.m. game Sunday afternoon on a Chaparral Energy Family Sunday, featuring family-friendly activities such as pregame player autographs, inflatables, face painting and postgame kids run the bases.

OKC Dodgers game tickets are available through the OKC Dodgers ticket office located on South Mickey Mantle Drive, by phone at (405) 218-2182, or by visiting okcdodgers.com.

Live radio coverage of each game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.