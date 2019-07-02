Late Rally Comes up a Bit Short

July 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed by three runs with two outs and nobody on base in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday and ended up putting the potential winning run on base, but lost to the Fresno Grizzlies 11-9. The Grizzlies have won three of the first four in the five-game series.

Austin Allen went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and now has four home runs in his last five games. Esteban Quiroz reached base five times for the second time this homestand, going 2-for-2 with a double, home run, two hit by pitches, a walk and three RBIs.

San Diego Padres outfielder Travis Jankowski went 0-for-3 in his first MLB injury rehab game with El Paso. The Chihuahuas bullpen has allowed only one earned run in its last 10 outings.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/grizzlies-vs-chihuahuas/2019/07/02/579460#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579460

Team Records: Fresno (44-41), El Paso (51-33)

Next Game: Wednesday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Fresno RHP Joe Ross (2-0, 3.68) vs. El Paso LHP Paco Rodriguez (3-1, 3.73). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.