Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender Dereck Baribeau from Allen
January 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled goaltender Dereck Baribeau from the Allen Americans of the ECHL.
Baribeau, 20, made his professional debut this season for Iowa on Dec. 1, 2019, earning a victory in the contest against the San Antonio Rampage. In four games this season at the AHL level, Baribeau has a 1-2-0 record with a 3.44 goals against average (GAA) and a .875 save percentage (SV%).
The 6-foot-6, 225-pound native of Quebec City, PQ, has also skated in four games with the Allen Americans in the ECHL, posting a 2-1-0 record with a 3.30 GAA and a .915 SV%.
Baribeau signed a three-year, entry-level contract on Sept. 18, 2017. He wears No. 30 with Iowa.
The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.
