Smereck, Howedeshell Join Rapid City Rush

January 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, Ariz. -The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has loaned forward Keeghan Howdeshell and the Coyotes have reassigned defenseman Jalen Smereck to the Rapid City Rush, the team's ECHL affiliate.

The 21-year-old Howdeshell has registered six goals and ten assists for a total of 16 points in 25 games played with Rapid City this season. A native of Brighton, MI, Howdeshell was signed by the Roadrunners in April as an undrafted free agent.

Smereck, 22, has posted three assists in 19 games with Tucson this season. As a member of the Rush, the Detroit, MI born defenseman has two points in three games.

The Roadrunners remain the American Hockey League's best team with their record of 25 wins, seven regulation losses and one overtime loss this season upon conclusion of their seven-game home stand at Tucson Arena.

Forward Michael Bunting leads all skaters league-wide with his 30 assists.

