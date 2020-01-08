Sound Tigers to Honor United States Military this Weekend

January 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, are proud to honor and recognize members of the United States Armed Forces, both past and present, during Military Appreciation Weekend presented by the Better Business Bureau Serving Connecticut and other community partners.

All veterans and active duty personnel may receive a free ticket to both home games this weekend, Saturday against the Charlotte Checkers (7 p.m.) and Sunday against the Laval Rocket (3 p.m.), by showing his or her military ID at the Webster Bank Arena Box Office. Family members of military personnel may also receive a discounted ticket at the box office only.

On the ice, the Sound Tigers will sport newly-designed, camouflage-themed jerseys both days, which will be up for bids to benefit the BBB Foundation.

Throughout each contest, select game-worn jerseys will be available during a silent auction in the Webster Bank Arena atrium:

Odd-numbered jerseys: Saturday, Jan. 11 only

Even-numbered jerseys: Sunday, Jan. 12 only

*Availability is subject to change. Jerseys will only be available to take home following the game on Sunday, Jan. 12. All odd-numbered jerseys that are bid on Saturday, Jan. 11 may be picked up inside the Webster Bank Arena front office on Sunday evening or later.

Giveaways will also be prominent this weekend as the first 2,500 fans this Saturday will take home a free camouflage hat and the first 1,000 in attendance on Sunday will receive a free military-themed t-shirt. Doors open one hour before puck drop. In addition, active duty personnel or veterans can take advantage of $2 off any order of $10 or more by showing a valid military ID.

Finally, the Sound Tigers will announce an official proclamation in becoming the AHL's second "Purple Heart Team" on Sunday. In becoming a Purple Heart club, the Sound Tigers continue to acknowledge the bravery and heroism of wounded warriors, and the sacrifices they have made. The Purple Heart Medal was first established as a badge of merit by Gen. George Washington in 1782 and recognizes soldiers who are either killed or wounded in combat.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.