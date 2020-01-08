Devils Prevail over Rochester in a Shootout

January 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release







Binghamton Devils right wing Nick Merkley(right) vs. the Rochester Americans

(Binghamton Devils) Binghamton Devils right wing Nick Merkley(right) vs. the Rochester Americans(Binghamton Devils)

BINGHAMTON - Mikhail Maltsev scored in the second round of the shootout and Gilles Senn stopped all three attempts he faced as the Binghamton Devils extended their win streak to five games with a 4-3 victory on the road over the Rochester Americans on Wednesday. The five-game streak is the longest since the Devils moved their affiliation to Binghamton.

The Devils got things started on the power play as Nick Merkley fired home his first since being traded and assigned to Binghamton. Colton White set up Merkley in the right circle and he ripped a shot over the right shoulder of goaltender Jonas Johansson for a 1-0 lead. Assists were credited to White and Brett Seney at 6:42 of the opening period.

Rochester answered back on the power play to tie the game up at one at the 11:31 mark. Moments after a five-on-three power play ended, Casey Mittelstadt fired in a Jean-Sebastian Dea pass from the right circle and beat goaltender Gilles Senn. The goal Was Mittelstadt's third with Rochester with assists from Dea and Zach Redmond. The game was tied after one period with the Devils holding a 6-5 shot advantage.

Andrew MacWilliam gave the Americans a 2-1 lead at 11:18 of the second period with a blast from the left wall. Will Borgen set up MacWilliam who sent a slap shot over the shoulder of Senn through traffic for the one-goal lead. The goal was MacWilliam's first of the year from Borgen and Dalton Smith.

Fabian Zetterlund helped set up Brandon Gignac's second goal of the season to tie the game at two late in the second period. Zetterlund covered at the point and fed Gignac who lifted a wrister over the shoulder of Johansson. The goal came with 4:39 left in the second with helpers from Zetterlund and Matt Tennyson and the game was tied at two to start the third.

At The 9:16 mark of the third period, Brandon Baddock intercepted the puck in the offensive zone and fired a wrist shot over the shoulder of Johansson to give the Devils a 3-2 lead. The goal was Baddock's fourth of the year and was unassisted.

Eric Cornel tipped in a Jacob Bryson shot from the point to tie the game with 9:01 remaining. Bryson's shot went into traffic and deflected by Senn off the stick of Cornel for his seventh of the year. Bryson and Redmond collected the assists and the game went to overtime.

After no scoring in overtime, Mikhail Maltsev scored in the second round of the shootout and Senn denied Dea in the final round for the extra point and the win.

The Devils are back home this Friday against the Cleveland Monsters at 7:05 p.m. It's Lupo's Spiedie Night and the first 1,000 fans get a FREE Devils-themed Lupo's Spiedie Bobblehead. Fans can enjoy buy one get one free spiedies all game long and get a buy one get one free coupon as you leave the arena after the game. Also, college students can get $10 tickets! Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

