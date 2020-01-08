Bowl with the Hogs at the 11th Annual Bowl-A-Thon

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are set to host their 11th annual Bowl-A-Thon presented by Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Illinois on Sunday, Feb. 16 from 2-4 p.m. at Cherry Bowl. Fans can register for the event beginning at the IceHogs' home game on Wednesday, Jan. 8 or by calling (815) 986-6465 after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.

A limited number of lanes are available and admission is $50 per bowler or $175 for a group of four bowlers. The first 15 groups who upgrade for an additional $50 will be guaranteed to bowl with an IceHogs player. Viewing tickets are available for non-bowlers for just $10 and come with a complementary raffle ticket.

Every registered bowler will receive two rounds of bowling, shoe and ball rental and a raffle ticket to win prizes. Additional premium raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the event with prizes ranging from Blackhawks tickets to team memorabilia.

Registration is subject to availability and will close on Feb. 5 or until the lanes are full. However, viewing tickets will be available for purchase both in advance and at the event.

The event is also sponsored by East State Barber Stylists and additional sponsorship opportunities for the 11th annual Bowl-A-Thon are still open, with lane sponsorships going for $250 and a lane sponsorship and bowling package for $350.

A portion of the proceeds from this year's Bowl-A-Thon will benefit Brovember, Inc., a local nonprofit that raises awareness about prostate cancer and men's health. The IceHogs have partnered with Brovember, Inc. and named the organization the primary benefactor of the Bowl-A-Thon fundraiser for each of the last three years. Over the first 10 bowling events, the IceHogs have raised nearly $100,000 for charity.

Brovember, Inc. has developed numerous initiatives to raise funds for cancer research and help establish local healthcare programs. IceHogs defenseman Ian McCoshen recently matched $1,500 in fan donations to Brovember during the month of November for a total donation of $3,000 to boost the organization's annual "beard-a-thon" fundraiser. The organization also expanded its outreach to create a Brovember U.S. Endowment with the University of Illinois College of Medicine.

