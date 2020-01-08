Heat Close Homestand Wednesday against Bakersfield

January 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Saturday, January 4, 2020

Arena: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch tonight's game on AHLTV or hear Stockton's radio call on Spreaker and iHeartRadio. Listeners in the Stockton area can also hear the game on Fox Sports Radio 1280.

Join The Conversation: For live, in-game tweets, follow the Heat on Twitter. Join the conversation by replying to our updates or using the hashtag #STKvsBAK.

Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game Puck: Stay tuned on Twitter following the game for a chance to enter to win a puck signed by Dillon Dube with our Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game selection!

TODAY

The Stockton Heat close out a four-game homestand with a Wednesday night battle against the Bakersfield Condors, a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Stockton Arena. The Heat will look to close out the stint on home ice in style, winners of two of the first three over the stretch.

The Heat have a 4-2-0-1 record against their rivals down highway 99 this season, including wins in three of the last four meetings. Stockton hung seven on the Condors in the last contest between the clubs at Stockton Arena, a four-goal win on December 7.

ON THE REBOUND

The Heat have yet to go back-to-back games this season without adding a point to their record, Stockton a perfect 6-0 thus far following regulation losses. Not only has the club strung together wins to halt potential losing streaks before they can begin, but the Heat have performed well with a 30-13 goal differential in the games following regulation losses, most recently bouncing back with a 4-0 shutout win over San Jose on New Year's Eve. Only two of the six bounce-back wins have had a margin of victory of less than three goals.

LIKE FINE QUINE

Alan Quine has been piling on the points of late, riding a three-game scoring streak and bringing 10 points (4g,6a) over Stockton's last five games into Wednesday's contest. Quine, who led the Heat in scoring last year with 52 points in 41 games, has climbed to fourth on the team in scoring with 26 points (7g,19a) in 21 games with Stockton this season - nearly an identical pace to last season's scoring output.

ROBINSON ON A RUN

Buddy Robinson has also found his way onto the score sheet in each of Stockton's last three games, netting a pair of goals and adding a helper in that span. Robinson has at least a point in seven of Stockton's last nine contests, running up nine points (4g,5a) in that span. The forward, who started the season with seven goals in the Heat's first nine games, enters Wednesday's game as the club leader with 15 markers on the season and is just ahead of pace to surpass his career high of 25 goals in a season, set in 2017-18 with Manitoba.

EARLY EDGE

The Heat have been able to start on time since the holiday break, Stockton lighting the lamp first in four of the team's last five contests. First goals have been indicators of success so far this year for the Heat, Stockton coming into the game with an AHL-best .861 point percentage when getting the first goal. Stockton has scored first in three games this season against the Condors, 2-0-0-1 in those meetings.

KILLING SPREE

The Heat penalty kill has been lights-out of late on home ice, having killed 23 consecutive opponent power plays at Stockton Arena. Stockton boasts the AHL's best kill on home ice, clicking at 92.2 percent while holding opponents to just five goals in 64 chances. On the road, Bakersfield has scored 11 goals on 70 power plays.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.