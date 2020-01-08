Coyotes Recall Barrett Hayton

January 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that forward Barrett Hayton has been recalled by the Coyotes. He was loaned to Team Canada for the 2020 World Junior Championship.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound native of Kitchener, ON recorded 6-6-12 in seven games, finishing second in scoring for the tournament. Hayton was captain of Team Canada and helped the Canadians capture the gold medal by scoring the game-tying goal in the third period in the final against Russia.

The 19-year-old Hayton has registered 1-3-4 and 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 14 games with the Coyotes this season. Hayton became the seventh youngest player (19 years, 123 days) in Coyotes history to make his NHL debut on October 10, 2019 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Hayton was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the first round (5th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.