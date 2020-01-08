Cree, Inc. and Comets, Utica City Give Back to Johnson Park Center

January 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





On January 6th, players from the Utica Comets and Utica City FC - through its partnership with the Rob Esche "Save of the Day" Foundation, Inc. - joined forces with volunteers from Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE) to deliver home goods items to the Johnson Park Center, a non-profit that provides emergency and supportive housing for women, children and families in Utica.

Cree and the "Save of the Day" Foundation purchased bedding, towels, kitchen utensils and other home goods items that were donated to the center during their visit. While there, the Cree team members and sports players had the opportunity to meet with Reverend Myers and Reverend Scates, who explained the significant work that is done through the center for local families in need. Francis, the center's family operational specialist, spoke to the group about her experience, first as a resident of Johnson Park and now as a volunteer for the non-profit. The group also toured some of the housing units that are available to homeless and in-need women and their children.

"Support of this nature is imperative to an organization such as ours, so we are very grateful for this donation," expressed Reverend Scates. "When people come to us at the center, they typically have nothing. Donations such as this provide them with a foundation of what they need to get back on their feet."

Cree, which is headquartered in Durham, N.C. and is the global leader in Wolfspeed™silicon carbide technology, announced in September 2019 its plans to develop the world's largest silicon carbide fabrication facility in Marcy. Since then, Cree's presence has been felt throughout the community through a number of community endeavors, including other donations and workforce education opportunities.

"Cree is committed to giving back to the communities in which we operate, and it is incredibly meaningful to our organization to be a part of this effort," said Sunny Meyers, project manager at Cree. "We were able to connect with the Reverends and hear their stories as well as meet lots of women and children in the program who will be positively impacted by our donation."

"It's exciting to help an incoming business, especially one with Cree's magnitude, ingrain itself into the local community and its needs," said Robert Esche, chairman of the "Save of the Day" Foundation.

To learn more about the Johnson Park Center, please visit johnsonparkcenter.org.

