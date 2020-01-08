Drake Rymsha Reassigned to Fort Wayne

January 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have reassigned forward Drake Rymsha from Ontario to the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets.

Rymsha, 21, has skated in 10 games this season with the Reign, amassing one assist. In his AHL career, Rymsha has totaled five points (1-4-5) from 36 games played over the past two seasons. The 6-0 centerman also appeared in 35 career ECHL games with the Manchester Monarchs during the 2018-19 season, when he amassed 13 points (8-5-13).

