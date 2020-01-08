Dallas Stars Loan Defenseman Stephen Johns to Texas on Conditioning Assignment

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned defenseman Stephen Johns to the Texas Stars on a conditioning assignment.

Johns, 27, missed the entire 2018-19 season and has yet to play in 2019-20 due to post-traumatic headaches. The defenseman registered 15 points (8-7=15) in 75 regular-season games with Dallas in 2017-18 and has posted 28 points (13-15=28) in 150 career regular-season NHL games, all in a Stars sweater. Johns has also appeared in 13 career postseason games, earning 41 hits and 10 blocked shots during the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound native of Ellwood City, Pa. was originally selected by Chicago in the second round (60th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft and was acquired by Dallas via trade along with forward Patrick Sharp in exchange for defenseman Trevor Daley and forward Ryan Garbutt on July 12, 2015.

