Sens Fall as Utica Stages Comeback

January 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators blew a two-goal lead as they fell 3-2 to the Utica Comets Wednesday night at CAA Arena.

Joey Daccord made 24 saves in the Belleville net while Josh Norris, Alex Formenton scored. Utica's Nikolay Goldobin (2), Justin Bailey found the back of the net while Zane McIntyre turned away 25 shots.

There was a lone goal in the first period and it came through the Sens' rookie sensation Josh Norris as he blasted home a one-timer on the power play at 11:55 off of Logan Brown's cross-ice feed for his 20th of the season in just his 35th game.

Formenton pushed the Sens lead to 2-0 at 11:07 of the second on the power play as Norris' initial shot shattered his stick but travelled far enough for Formenton to get a piece and re-direct the puck in for his 16th of the season.

Bailey got Utica on the board with 5:12 left in the period as on a two-on-one he beat Daccord short-side down low to bury his 13th.

The Comets tied the game with 11:39 to play through Goldobin who ripped a wrister on the power play and the Russian then gave his side the lead exactly two minutes later when he beat Daccord up high for a 3-2 advantage after taking a quick pass out front from Brogan Rafferty.

Belleville is back in action Friday when they visit Rochester to open its 16-day road trip. The Sens aren't back home until Jan. 25 when they host Utica on Bell Let's Talk night. Tickets are available.

