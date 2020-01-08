Sound Tigers Partner with Guardian Pet Food Co. to Support Animals in Need

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers are teaming up with Guardian Pet Food Co. and the Connecticut Humane Society to assist local pets in need and give Sound Tigers fans something extra to cheer for during home games.

Beginning this Saturday, Guardian will generously donate $100 for every second-period goal the Sound Tigers score at Webster Bank Arena. These donations will go directly to the Connecticut Humane Society to provide critical support to rescue pets from suffering, cruelty and neglect. The second period has been the strongest frame for the team this season, scoring more goals in the middle 20 minutes than the other two periods.

"There's been a dog by my side for the majority of my life and I think this is a unique, but important opportunity to positively affect animals in need," Sound Tigers captain Kyle Burroughs said. "The medical attention that a lot of pets need is sometimes overlooked, but I'm very excited to help make a difference through hockey. Definitely a chance to win some games and help a great cause in the process."

Guardian is also offering all Sound Tigers fans 15% off online orders for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. The discount code is SoundTigers15.

"With so many pets requiring extensive medical treatment when they arrive at the Connecticut Humane Society (CHS), we're very grateful for the cash donations that Guardian Food Co. will make for the pets' care," CHS Development Manager Priscilla Clark said. "It's also great to see an organization like the Sound Tigers get involved and promote awareness of pets in need."

