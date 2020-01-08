Flyers Loan Andreoff to Phantoms; Recall Friedman

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced today that they have loaned forward Andy Andreoff to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and recalled defenseman Mark Friedman from Lehigh Valley. In addition, defenseman James de Haas has been recalled by Lehigh Valley from the Reading Royals.

Andreoff, 28, is in his first season with the Phantoms and has registered eight points on four goals and four assists through 14 games. Andreoff was named a co-captain of Lehigh Valley on October 4 by Scott Gordon. He appeared in his 400th pro game on November 3 against Bridgeport. Andreoff was recalled by the Flyers for the first time on November 8 and he has notched one assist in 13 total games for Philadelphia.

Originally drafted in the third round (#80) in the 2011 NHL draft by the Los Angeles Kings, Andreoff has played 172 NHL games, mostly for the Kings, and has tallied 13 goals and 12 assists for 25 points and 216 penalty minutes. He made his NHL debut on October 14, 2014 against the Edmonton Oilers.

A native of Pickering, Ontario, Andreoff has played a total of 246 AHL games, with the Manchester Monarchs, Syracuse Crunch and Lehigh Valley. He has totaled 135 points with 60 goals and 75 assists and 429 penalty minutes. He set a career high during last season with 26 goals, 29 assists and 55 points for the Syracuse Crunch. He was second in the AHL with 150 penalty minutes.

Friedman, 24, has played in 28 games for Lehigh Valley this season and has scored two goals and eight assists for 10 points and 24 penalty minutes. He played in 75 games for Lehigh Valley last year and set a new career-highs in goals (5), assists (21), and points (26). He was recalled by the Flyers at the end of the 2018-19 season and made his NHL debut on April 6, 2019 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Friedman was drafted in the third round (#86 overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. He has played 169 games in the AHL for Lehigh Valley and has accumulated 53 points on nine goals and 44 assists. Prior to turning pro, he played three seasons at Bowling Green State University where he was named to a conference All-Star team in all three seasons. He was named to the WCHA All-Rookie Team in 2014-15, WCHA First All-Star Team in 2015-16 and WCHA Third All-Star Team in 2016-17. Before attending Bowling Green, Friedman played two seasons in the USHL for the Waterloo Black Hawks from 2012-14.

De Haas, 25, has appeared in 10 games for the Phantoms this season and has tallied one assist. He appearing in a career-high 48 games during the 2018-19 season and notched one goal and nine assists, as well as 22 penalty minutes. He has also played 9 games for the Reading Royals this season.

A native of Mississauga, Ontario, de Haas has played 94 career games for the Phantoms totaling 22 points on two goals and 20 assists. He has also played 32 games for the Reading Royals, tallying 5 goals and 14 assists for 19 points. De Haas was originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL draft by the Detroit Red Wings but elected to attend college and spent four seasons at Clarkson University before signing with the Phantoms in 2017.

