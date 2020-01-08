Comets Come from Behind for Divisional Win in Belleville

Belleville, ON - The Utica Comets fell behind 2-0 before taking control of the game and reeling off three unanswered goals on their way to a 3-2 win over the Belleville Senators on Wednesday night at CAA Arena.

While working on their second power play of the night, the Senators took the lead with the only goal of the first period. Establishing possession in the attacking zone, they worked the puck around the outside before a window opened, allowing a rink-wide feed from Logan Brown to Josh Norris, whose one timer beat Zane McIntyre at 11:55 of the frame.

The Utica deficit was doubled in the second period during yet another man-up situation, as Alex Formenton registered the second power play strike of the night for Belleville. As Norris fired a right-wing one-timer, his stick broke, sending the puck to the side of the goal where Formenton slipped it over the line.

A few minutes later, the Comets roared back with their first goal of the night, capitalizing on an odd-man rush. Brogan Rafferty carried things forward and into the Senators zone before dishing a backhand feed to Justin Bailey, who snapped a short-side wrister over the left leg of Joey Daccord for his 13th goal of the season.

Continuing to chip away during the third, the Comets generated chances and eventually cashed in to tie the game at 8:21 of the final frame. Setting up on the power play, Olli Juolevi quarterbacked the action before feeding Nikolay Goldobin at the right side circle, who reeled in the pass before zipping a wrist shot past Daccord for his 12th of the season, one second after the man advantage had expired.

Continuing to buzz around in the attacking end, Utica earned its first lead of the game just two minutes later. Pinching along the right side was Rafferty, who held the zone and quickly fired a pass to the low slot for Goldobin, who turned and fired into the net for his second goal in minutes, generating a 3-2 lead for the Comets.

With the Belleville net empty in the closing minutes, the Comets buckled down defensively and slammed the door shut in the closing minutes and capped off their come-from-behind triumph.

