Iowa Drops 4-1 Road Decision to Chicago
December 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves scored the final three goals in a 4-1 win over the Iowa Wild at Allstate Arena on Saturday night. David Spacek scored Iowa's lone goal in the loss.
Chicago outshot Iowa 10-8 in a scoreless opening period.
Charles-Alexis Legault scored off a faceoff win 1:38 into the middle frame to put the Wolves up 1-0.
Spacek answered at 8:47 of the second. After Matthew Sop's slot shot went wide, Tristan Ashbrook found Spacek with a cross-ice pass and Spacek elevated a wrister over Ruslan Khazheyev (29 saves).
Trenton Bliss poked the puck over Dylan Ferguson (37 saves) off a net mouth scramble with 3:13 to play in the second to give Chicago the lead for good.
The Wolves outshot the Wild 30-18 through 40 minutes.
Noel Gunler knocked a backdoor pass from Scott Morrow past Ferguson 1:12 into the third and Juha Jaaska scored Chicago's final goal with 8:02 to play.
Chicago outshot Iowa 41-30. The Wild finished 0-for-3 with the man advantage while the Wolves went 0-for-1 on the power play.
Iowa travels to take on the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m.
