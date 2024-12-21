GoodKnight

December 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

A back-and-forth battle saw the Wranglers outlast the Henderson Silver Knights 5-3 on Friday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Adam Klapka had a two-goal performance, with Rory Kerins and William Stromgren also tallying for the Wranglers, as well as Clark Bishop potting a clutch empty-netter.

The game got off to a fast start, as the Wranglers capitalized on an early opportunity.

Klapka, positioned in the right circle, rifled a shot past Henderson Akira Schmid after a crisp pass from Hunter Brzustewicz.

Calgary led 1-0 at the intermission. The Wranglers controlled much of the opening frame, outshooting Henderson 9-6.

Henderson responded in the second period, with Raphael Lavoie striking twice Devin Cooley to give the Silver Knights their first lead of the night.

But the Wranglers weren't about to go quietly.

The ever-dangerous Rory Kerins netted the equalizer shortly after, burying a cross-crease pass from Jeremie Poirier at the back post.

The lead switched hands again moments later when William Stromgren found the back of the net with a bar-down blast, assisted by Dryden Hunt.

The goal gave the Wranglers a 3-2 edge.

Braeden Bowman of Henderson put the game back in balance 3-3, making sure to keep the Silver Knights in the hunt.

And just when it seemed like Henderson might respond, it was Klapka again - this time finishing a breakaway setup from Martin Frk - to restore the Wranglers one-goal advantage, 4-3.

However, the Wranglers responded to the challenge.

In the dying minutes, after a flurry of chances at both ends, Clark Bishop sealed the deal for Calgary, scoring an empty-net goal with just 1:20 remaining.

The insurance marker gave the Wranglers their fifth goal of the night and a hard-fought 5-3 victory.

