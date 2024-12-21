Game #26 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (15-10-0-0) at Abbotsford Canucks (14-11-0-1)

December 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Time: 3:00 p.m. MST, Abbotsford Centre, Abbotsford, B.C.

Referees: #36 Mike Campbell, #64 Adam Forbes

Linespeople: #28 Brennan Walker, #76 Angus Middleton

Supervisor: Jay Sharrers

The Tucson Roadrunners look to extend their season-high winning streak to six games and secure their third consecutive series sweep in Saturday's matinee against the Abbotsford Canucks at 3 p.m. MST at the Abbotsford Centre. Tucson currently shares the league's longest active winning streak with the Chicago Wolves and Ontario Reign, following Friday's 4-2 come-from-behind victory over the Canucks.

The win moved the Roadrunners into third place in the Pacific Division, just four points behind the second-place San Jose Barracuda with a game in hand. Friday's matchup featured standout performances, with one skater from each team recording multi-point games. Roadrunners forward Hunter Drew scored two goals, including the game-winner, while Canucks forward Arshdeep Bains tallied two assists.

Three things:

The Roadrunners' blue line has been a driving force during their five-game winning streak, contributing 14 points. Rookie defenseman Artem Duda leads the charge with five assists, including one in Friday's victory. Kevin Connauton has added two goals, one assist, and a +6 rating over the last three games. His primary defensive partner, second-year pro Max Szuber, has posted a team-best +7 rating in that stretch and three assists over the last five games. Robbie Russo, who continues to lead all Roadrunners defensemen in points, has chipped in two assists, while Peter Diliberatore has one goal.

Friday marked Tucson's first road win when trailing after two periods this season and only their second third-period comeback victory overall. The Roadrunners are now 1-5 when behind after 40 minutes on the road and 2-7 overall. It was also Tucson's first victory in a road series opener this season, improving their game-one record to 6-6 overall and 1-4 on the road. The team has been much stronger in the second game of the series, posting an 8-2 record overall, including 3-1 on the road.

After Hunter Drew's two-goal performance on Friday, he now leads all Roadrunners in road goals with four. Drew has lit the lamp eight times this season, including three third-period goals. Both rank third on the team. Drew's linemates, Travis Barron and Curtis Douglas, contributed with an assist each in game one. The duo has also performed well on the road, with four of their five individual points- and eight of their 10 combined- coming away from Tucson Arena. Forward Cameron Hebig scored the game-tying goal in the third period, his fifth of the season, to extend his point streak to three games- the longest active streak on the team.

What's the word?

"It's a big game. Quick turnaround, but I think we have the horses to do it. We're in good shape and we want to end on a high note going into the Christmas break. So, we're looking to get two points tomorrow and finish on a high note."

Roadrunners forward Cameron Hebig on Saturday's game against the Canucks.

Number to Know:

13 - Roadrunners captain Austin Poganski recorded one assist and a +2 rating in game one, improving his team-high +13 rating on the season. His plus-minus total now ranks fifth in the AHL. Poganski has been a key contributor during Tucson's five-game winning streak, having been on the ice for an even-strength goal in all five games and registering a +6 rating over that stretch.

Latest Transactions:

None

We're Doing It Live

Saturday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 2:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Abbotsford Centre. The game can also be seen on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

