Capitals Recall Forward Henrik Rybinski from Hershey

December 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has recalled forward Henrik Rybinski from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Rybinski, 23, has recorded 20 points (6g, 14a) in 28 games this season for Hershey, ranking him second on the team in assists and third in points. The third-year pro has already established career-bests in goals, assists, and points this season, and his plus/minus of +9 is tied for second on the club.

The native of Vancouver, British Columbia played 52 games for Hershey in 2023-24, finishing with 16 points (5g, 11a), and playing a large part in the club's penalty kill that ranked first in the AHL at 87.7%. He enjoyed a breakout 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, posting nine points (5g, 4a) in 19 games as the Bears captured the franchise's 13th Calder Cup.

The center was a Black Ace for the team during the club's 2023 Calder Cup Championship after scoring 18 points (5g, 13a) over 51 games in his rookie season in 2022-23.

Rybinski was signed by the Capitals to a three-year, entry-level contract on Mar. 1, 2022. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers.

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, as they host the Toronto Marlies tonight at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Hollywood Casino Penn National Racecourse Deck of Cards Night. The first 5,000 fans 21 & over will receive a back-to-back Calder Cup champions deck of cards, thanks to Hollywood Casino at Penn National Racecourse. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.