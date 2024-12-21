P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack
December 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins scored two power play goals but fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack 4-2 on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Vinni Lettieri scored in the final minute of the first frame and added an assist, while Patrick Brown tallied late in the second period.
How It Happened
Anton Blidh collected the puck in the slot, patiently took it around the diving goaltender, and slid the puck across the goal line, giving the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead with 7:25 remaining in the first period. While on the power play, Jaroslav Chmelar flipped in a rebound from the right post to extend the Hartford lead to 2-0 with 3:33 to play in the first frame. With 16 seconds left in the period, Georgii Merkulov zipped a pass across the ice to Lettieri in the left circle, who fired a wrist shot under the crossbar for a power play goal, cutting the Wolf Pack lead to 2-1. Ian Mitchell received a secondary assist. Just 1:23 into the second period, Bryce McConnell-Barker collected a rebound at the bottom of the left circle and fired it into the back of the net for a power play goal, extending the Hartford lead to 3-1. With 14 seconds left in the second period, Brown caught a pass at the right post, turned to the forehand and tucked the puck under the goaltender's pads for a power play goal, cutting the Hartford lead to 3-2. Lettieri and Matthew Poitras were credited with the assists. Blidh scored on the empty net with 1:12 remaining in the third period to make it 4-2 Hartford.
Stats
Lettieri netted his team leading 11th goal of the season. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 23 of 26 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 32 shots. The power play went 2-for-6 and the penalty kill was 2-for-4. The Providence Bruins fall to 15-11-3-0.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday, December 27 at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2024
- Iowa Drops 4-1 Road Decision to Chicago - Iowa Wild
- Belleville Sens Snap Skid, Head into Holiday Break with Win Over Springfield - Belleville Senators
- Wolves Skate Past Wild 4-1 for Sixth Win in Row - Chicago Wolves
- Bears Bested by Marlies, 7-3 - Hershey Bears
- Anton Blidh Strikes Twice as Wolf Pack Beat Bruins 4-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Stars Blank Admirals in Milwaukee - Texas Stars
- Roadrunners Rally Again To Top Canucks, Extend Winning Streak To Six Games - Tucson Roadrunners
- Kelvin Scores in Final Minute to Beat Harrisburg - Utica Comets
- T-Birds' Offense Quieted by Senators - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Penguins Rout Phantoms, 7-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- The Abbotsford Canucks Drop Their Second Game Against The Tucson Roadrunners, 4-2 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Eagles Complete Sweep of Gulls with 5-3 Victory - Colorado Eagles
- John Leonard's Hat Trick Leads Checkers to Fifth Straight Win - Charlotte Checkers
- GoodKnight - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Condors at San Jose, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Dallas Loans Justin Hryckowian to Texas - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Visit Bruins Eyeing Split of Home-And-Home Set - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Capitals Recall Forward Henrik Rybinski from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Marlies, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Weekend Preview: Islanders at Checkers - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Rally with Three Late Goals to Defeat Canucks 4-2, Extend Win Streak to Five - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game #26 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (15-10-0-0) at Abbotsford Canucks (14-11-0-1) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Win Fifth Straight - Ontario Reign
- Romanov and Barracuda Take Hard-Luck Loss 2-0 in Bakersfield - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.