P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack

December 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins scored two power play goals but fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack 4-2 on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Vinni Lettieri scored in the final minute of the first frame and added an assist, while Patrick Brown tallied late in the second period.

How It Happened

Anton Blidh collected the puck in the slot, patiently took it around the diving goaltender, and slid the puck across the goal line, giving the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead with 7:25 remaining in the first period. While on the power play, Jaroslav Chmelar flipped in a rebound from the right post to extend the Hartford lead to 2-0 with 3:33 to play in the first frame. With 16 seconds left in the period, Georgii Merkulov zipped a pass across the ice to Lettieri in the left circle, who fired a wrist shot under the crossbar for a power play goal, cutting the Wolf Pack lead to 2-1. Ian Mitchell received a secondary assist. Just 1:23 into the second period, Bryce McConnell-Barker collected a rebound at the bottom of the left circle and fired it into the back of the net for a power play goal, extending the Hartford lead to 3-1. With 14 seconds left in the second period, Brown caught a pass at the right post, turned to the forehand and tucked the puck under the goaltender's pads for a power play goal, cutting the Hartford lead to 3-2. Lettieri and Matthew Poitras were credited with the assists. Blidh scored on the empty net with 1:12 remaining in the third period to make it 4-2 Hartford.

Stats

Lettieri netted his team leading 11th goal of the season. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 23 of 26 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 32 shots. The power play went 2-for-6 and the penalty kill was 2-for-4. The Providence Bruins fall to 15-11-3-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday, December 27 at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.