Dallas Loans Justin Hryckowian to Texas

December 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Justin Hryckowian

(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Bonander) Texas Stars forward Justin Hryckowian(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Bonander)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club loaned forward Justin Hryckowian to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Hryckowian, 23, has earned two NHL call-ups so far this season, but has not appeared in a game. He currently ranks second among Texas skaters with 23 points (9-14#), which is fourth among AHL rookies. The center also leads the Stars and all league forwards with a +14 rating. Of Hryckowian's 23 points, 18 have come at even strength. He has recorded eight multi-point games, including multi-goal games Oct. 19 at Tucson and Dec. 13 vs. Chicago.

The L'lle-Bizard, Quebec native was originally undrafted and signed an entry-level contract with Dallas on March 19.

Texas faces Milwaukee at Panther Arena tonight at 6:00 p.m., before traveling to play Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

