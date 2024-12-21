Game Preview: Condors at San Jose, 6 p.m.

December 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Bakersfield has won three straight and is unbeaten in four (3-0-1) as they head up the 5 for the final game before the Christmas break.

LOOKING BACK

Olivier Rodrigue stopped all 33 shots he faced and the Condors blanked San Jose, 2-0, on home ice last night. Matvey Petrov (7th) scored early in the third period and Alex Kannok Leipert (2nd) added the insurance marker.

RED LIGHT RUSSIAN

Matvey Petrov has scored goals in four straight games. With five goals over that stretch, he is now tied for second on the team with seven tallies on the season. Last night was his second straight game-winning goal. Only Iiro Pakarinen (5 games, 2018) and Josh Currie (7 games, 2019) have longer scoring streaks as a Condor.

GUBBER GOING

Jayden Grubbe has a goal and two assists in his last three games.

OLLIE OLLIE OLLIE

Olivier Rodrigue picked up his second career AHL shutout last night. He went 3-0-1 in four consecutive starts. Over his last three appearances, the 24-year old stopped 91 of 94 shots (.968). His .923 save percentage is t-6th among AHL goaltenders. He has finished inside the top-10 in each of the past two seasons in that category.

STRONG KILLERS

The Condors did not receive a power play last night, but were a perfect 4/4 on the penalty kill against the Barracuda's second ranked power play in the AHL.

LENDING A HELPER

Cameron Wright assisted on the game-winning goal last night. He has three assists in his last four games.

TAKING IT TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield has led in the third period in each of its last six games with a 3-2-1 record.

A-K-L

Alex Kannok Leipert scored last night. It was his second goal of the season, the first time he has had multiple goals in a season as a pro. He has connected on 13.3% of his shots this season.

BARRACUDA BITES

Andrew Poturalski is t-5th in the AHL scoring race with 27 points (10g-17a) on the season. Rookie d-man Luca Cagnoni has 22 points (8g-14a) in 26 games.

UP NEXT

The Condors are off for the Christmas break and return home on Friday to take on Coachella Valley. It's Reindeer at the Rink as Santa's reindeer will be on hand on the plaza for pictures. PLUS it's a $3 Beer Friday with Michelob Ultra and NUTRL just $3 through the end of the first intermission.

American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2024

