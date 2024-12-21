Condors Sweep San Jose, 4-2
December 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (11-10-4, 26pts) earned the weekend sweep with a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Barracuda (16-9-2, 34pts) on Saturday. The Condors have won four straight for the first time this season and have points in five straight games (4-0-1).
Matvey Petrov (8th) scored his sixth goal in his last five games. The five-game goal scoring streak matches Iiro Pakarinen (2018) for the second longest in Condors AHL history.
Connor Carrick had two assists, his second multi-point game of the week. Collin Delia stopped 36 of 38 for his third win of the year.
The Condors scored multiple power-play goals for the second time this season. All nine Condors man advantage goals this season have been scored on the road. Bakersfield's penalty kill was a perfect 8/8 on the weekend.
UP NEXT
The Condors are off for the Christmas break and return home on Friday to take on Coachella Valley. It's Reindeer at the Rink as Santa's reindeer will be on hand on the plaza for pictures. PLUS, it's a $3 Beer Friday with Michelob Ultra and NUTRL just $3 through the end of the first intermission.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2024
- Condors Sweep San Jose, 4-2 - Bakersfield Condors
- Iowa Drops 4-1 Road Decision to Chicago - Iowa Wild
- Belleville Sens Snap Skid, Head into Holiday Break with Win Over Springfield - Belleville Senators
- Wolves Skate Past Wild 4-1 for Sixth Win in Row - Chicago Wolves
- Bears Bested by Marlies, 7-3 - Hershey Bears
- Anton Blidh Strikes Twice as Wolf Pack Beat Bruins 4-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Stars Blank Admirals in Milwaukee - Texas Stars
- Roadrunners Rally Again To Top Canucks, Extend Winning Streak To Six Games - Tucson Roadrunners
- Kelvin Scores in Final Minute to Beat Harrisburg - Utica Comets
- T-Birds' Offense Quieted by Senators - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Penguins Rout Phantoms, 7-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- The Abbotsford Canucks Drop Their Second Game Against The Tucson Roadrunners, 4-2 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Eagles Complete Sweep of Gulls with 5-3 Victory - Colorado Eagles
- John Leonard's Hat Trick Leads Checkers to Fifth Straight Win - Charlotte Checkers
- GoodKnight - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Condors at San Jose, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Dallas Loans Justin Hryckowian to Texas - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Visit Bruins Eyeing Split of Home-And-Home Set - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Capitals Recall Forward Henrik Rybinski from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Marlies, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Weekend Preview: Islanders at Checkers - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Rally with Three Late Goals to Defeat Canucks 4-2, Extend Win Streak to Five - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game #26 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (15-10-0-0) at Abbotsford Canucks (14-11-0-1) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Win Fifth Straight - Ontario Reign
- Romanov and Barracuda Take Hard-Luck Loss 2-0 in Bakersfield - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.