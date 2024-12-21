Condors Sweep San Jose, 4-2

December 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (11-10-4, 26pts) earned the weekend sweep with a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Barracuda (16-9-2, 34pts) on Saturday. The Condors have won four straight for the first time this season and have points in five straight games (4-0-1).

Matvey Petrov (8th) scored his sixth goal in his last five games. The five-game goal scoring streak matches Iiro Pakarinen (2018) for the second longest in Condors AHL history.

Connor Carrick had two assists, his second multi-point game of the week. Collin Delia stopped 36 of 38 for his third win of the year.

The Condors scored multiple power-play goals for the second time this season. All nine Condors man advantage goals this season have been scored on the road. Bakersfield's penalty kill was a perfect 8/8 on the weekend.

UP NEXT

The Condors are off for the Christmas break and return home on Friday to take on Coachella Valley. It's Reindeer at the Rink as Santa's reindeer will be on hand on the plaza for pictures. PLUS, it's a $3 Beer Friday with Michelob Ultra and NUTRL just $3 through the end of the first intermission.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.