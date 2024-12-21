Weekend Preview: Islanders at Checkers

December 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Bridgeport Islanders (5-17-2-2) head south for the final time this season, squaring off against the Charlotte Checkers (15-6-1-2) in two road games before the Christmas break. Puck drop is 4 p.m. both today and tomorrow. The Islanders haven't played in nearly a full week, dropping a 6-2 decision to the Laval Rocket at home last Sunday. William Dufour and Fredrik Karlstrom both scored on the power play in the second period, but Bridgeport gave up five goals in the third and suffered its eighth straight loss (0-7-1-0). Henrik Tikkanen (0-4-0) made 27 saves.

Watch live: AHLTV on FloHockey

ISLANDERS VS. CHECKERS

Today's game is the fifth of eight meetings between the Islanders and Checkers this season, and the third of four at Bojangles Coliseum. Charlotte has won each of the first four matchups, including a 3-2 shootout victory in Bridgeport on Nov. 23rd. The Checkers also won a pair of games in North Carolina on Oct. 25th (8-2) and Oct. 26th (5-2). Brian Pinho leads all Islanders in the series with two goals.

VIEW FROM CHARLOTTE

The Checkers enter the weekend on a four-game winning streak and are 8-2-0-0 in their last 10 games, moving up to second in the Atlantic Division with a .688 points percentage. Charlotte is coming off a two-game sweep of the Springfield Thunderbirds earlier this week, earning a 5-4 shootout win at home on Tuesday and a 4-3 victory in regulation on Wednesday. Veteran defenseman Trevor Carrick leads the Checkers with 24 points (5g, 19a) in 23 games, which also ranks second among all AHL defensemen. Seventeen of those points have come on the power play, which leads the entire league.

HUTTON RETURNS

Grant Hutton cleared waivers this past week and was assigned to Bridgeport by the New York Islanders on Friday. Hutton recorded two assists in 12 NHL games this season, collecting both helpers on Nov. 14th at Vancouver. He also has two assists in nine AHL games this season.

DECEMBER TO REMEMBER

Alex Jefferies enters the weekend on a career-long seven-game point streak, recording at least one point in every game this month. He helped orchestrate Fredrik Karlstrom's ninth goal of the season on Sunday to collect his fourth power-play assist and seventh power-play point of the season. Jefferies has nine points (3g, 6a) in his last seven games and 18 points (6g, 12a) in 22 appearances this year, ranking third on the team behind Brian Pinho and Chris Terry. Jefferies is tied for ninth among all AHL rookies in scoring. The 23-year-old has one assist in five career games against the Checkers.

QUICK HITS

Bridgeport's power play went 2-for-2 against Laval last Sunday, and has scored six times in its last six games... The power play is 6-for-22 (27.3%) over that stretch... Brian Pinho leads the Islanders in goals (14), power-play goals (4), and shorthanded goals (3)... His three shorthanded goals are tied for first among all AHL players... Chris Terry's 18 assists are tied for seventh in the AHL... Former Islander Ken Appleby, who signed with Charlotte during the offseason, ranks ninth among all AHL goaltenders with a 2.19 GAA.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (12-14-7): Last: 4-0 L at Carolina, Tuesday -- Next: Tonight at Toronto, 7 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (9-14-1-2): Last: 3-2 SOL vs. Trois Rivières, Saturday -- Next: Tonight vs. Maine, 6:05 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.