Eagles Complete Sweep of Gulls with 5-3 Victory

December 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forwards Tye Felhaber, Jean-Luc Foudy and Matthew Phillips each generated a goal and an assist, while defenseman Calle Rosen notched a pair of assists, as the Eagles completed a two-game sweep of the San Diego Gulls with a 5-3 victory on Saturday. Goaltender Adam Scheel earned the win in his Eagles debut, making 29 saves on 32 shots. Eleven different Colorado skaters found their way onto the scoresheet, while also finishing 1-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 7-for-7 on the penalty kill.

After killing off a pair of San Diego power plays, the Eagles would notch the game's first goal when forward T.J. Tynan blasted home a slapshot from the high slot, putting Colorado up 1-0 at the 15:29 mark of the first period.

The Gulls would even things up just 1:59 later when forward Sasha Pastujov beat Scheel with a wrister from the left-wing circle, tying the game at 1-1.

Still deadlocked at 1-1 as the second period began, Colorado would jump back in the driver's seat when Felhaber streaked through the right-wing circle before burying a wrister, giving the Eagles a 2-1 advantage at the 5:55 mark.

The Eagles first power play would set up Foudy to finish off a one-timer from the bottom of the left-wing circle, extending Colorado's lead to 3-1 with 7:35 remaining in the middle frame.

Just 17 seconds later, Phillips would cap off a breakaway from the blue line when he lit the lamp from between the circles, putting the Eagles up, 4-1.

San Diego would finally swing the momentum when forward Nico Myatovic tucked home a rebound in the crease, slicing the deficit to 4-2 with 4:49 left to play in the second stanza.

Each team would notch 12 shots on goal in the period, as Colorado left for the second intermission still leading, 4-2.

The Eagles would stretch their lead to 5-2 when forward Jayson Megna fielded a pass from behind the net at the top of the crease, bashing home the puck at the 8:51 mark of the third period.

The Gulls would strike back when Pastujov snapped a shot from the left-wing circle that would deflect off a Colorado defender and into the back of the net, trimming Colorado's advantage to 5-3 with 2:34 remaining in the contest.

Goaltender Calle Clang suffered the loss in net for San Diego, allowing five goals on 35 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday, December 28th at 7:00pm MT at Tucson Convention Center Arena in Tucson, Arizona. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat.

