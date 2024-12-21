Reign Win Fifth Straight

December 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (15-8-0-0) extended their season-long winning streak to five games with a 4-1 victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds (13-10-1-3) on Friday night. All five wins have been in come-from-behind fashion, with the latest coming after the Reign allowed the first goal in the second period before scoring four straight.

Samuel Fagemo led the way with two tallies in the contest including the game-winner on the power play in the first minute of the third, while Charles Hudon added a goal and an assist and goaltender Pheonix Copley stopped 32 of the Firebirds' 33 shots on net.

Date: December 20, 2024

Venue: Acrisure Arena - Palm Desert, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 1 0 3 4 CV 1 0 0 1

Shots PP ONT 30 1/3 CV 33 0/4

GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Three Stars -

1. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)

2. Pheonix Copley (ONT)

3. Charles Hudon (ONT)

W: Pheonix Copley

L: Nikke Kokko

Next Game: Saturday, December 21 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds | 6:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

