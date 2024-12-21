Reign Win Fifth Straight
December 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (15-8-0-0) extended their season-long winning streak to five games with a 4-1 victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds (13-10-1-3) on Friday night. All five wins have been in come-from-behind fashion, with the latest coming after the Reign allowed the first goal in the second period before scoring four straight.
Samuel Fagemo led the way with two tallies in the contest including the game-winner on the power play in the first minute of the third, while Charles Hudon added a goal and an assist and goaltender Pheonix Copley stopped 32 of the Firebirds' 33 shots on net.
Date: December 20, 2024
Venue: Acrisure Arena - Palm Desert, CA
1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 1 0 3 4 CV 1 0 0 1
Shots PP ONT 30 1/3 CV 33 0/4
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Three Stars -
1. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)
2. Pheonix Copley (ONT)
3. Charles Hudon (ONT)
W: Pheonix Copley
L: Nikke Kokko
Next Game: Saturday, December 21 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds | 6:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2024
- Roadrunners Rally with Three Late Goals to Defeat Canucks 4-2, Extend Win Streak to Five - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game #26 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (15-10-0-0) at Abbotsford Canucks (14-11-0-1) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Win Fifth Straight - Ontario Reign
- Romanov and Barracuda Take Hard-Luck Loss 2-0 in Bakersfield - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.