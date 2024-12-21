Stars Blank Admirals in Milwaukee
December 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, shut out the Milwaukee Admirals 4-0 in their first of eight meetings this season at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The Stars got on the board first thanks to a late period net-front deflection by Jack Becker. The Stars moved the puck from low to high in the offensive zone to Luke Krys where he threw the puck towards the net and found Becker for the tip in. Matej Blümel added to the Stars lead as he buried a buzzer beater from the right point that fooled Magnus Chrona in on the near side post.
Texas extended their lead off a Milwaukee defensive zone turnover 11:42 into the second period. Curtis McKenzie picked the pocket of Turner Ottenbreit at the side of the goal and found Justin Hryckowian streaking down the middle who wired a shot in past Chrona.
The unanswered goal run continued in the final frame as Texas scored their fourth goal of the contest just past the five-minute mark of the period. Blümel ripped home his team leading 13^th goal of the season past Chrona top shelf on the glove side.
Magnus Hellberg earned his first shutout with the Stars after stopping all 17 shots in the victory. Chrona took the loss for the Admirals after stopping 21 of the 25 he faced.
The Stars cross over Lake Michigan to Grand Rapids tomorrow to face the Griffins for the third time in the past six days and last game before the holiday break. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. CT Sunday in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars' Jack Becker on game night
(Milwaukee Admirals)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2024
- Iowa Drops 4-1 Road Decision to Chicago - Iowa Wild
- Belleville Sens Snap Skid, Head into Holiday Break with Win Over Springfield - Belleville Senators
- Wolves Skate Past Wild 4-1 for Sixth Win in Row - Chicago Wolves
- Bears Bested by Marlies, 7-3 - Hershey Bears
- Anton Blidh Strikes Twice as Wolf Pack Beat Bruins 4-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Stars Blank Admirals in Milwaukee - Texas Stars
- Roadrunners Rally Again To Top Canucks, Extend Winning Streak To Six Games - Tucson Roadrunners
- Kelvin Scores in Final Minute to Beat Harrisburg - Utica Comets
- T-Birds' Offense Quieted by Senators - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Penguins Rout Phantoms, 7-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- The Abbotsford Canucks Drop Their Second Game Against The Tucson Roadrunners, 4-2 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Eagles Complete Sweep of Gulls with 5-3 Victory - Colorado Eagles
- John Leonard's Hat Trick Leads Checkers to Fifth Straight Win - Charlotte Checkers
- GoodKnight - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Condors at San Jose, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Dallas Loans Justin Hryckowian to Texas - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Visit Bruins Eyeing Split of Home-And-Home Set - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Capitals Recall Forward Henrik Rybinski from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Marlies, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Weekend Preview: Islanders at Checkers - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Rally with Three Late Goals to Defeat Canucks 4-2, Extend Win Streak to Five - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game #26 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (15-10-0-0) at Abbotsford Canucks (14-11-0-1) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Win Fifth Straight - Ontario Reign
- Romanov and Barracuda Take Hard-Luck Loss 2-0 in Bakersfield - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.