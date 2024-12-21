Stars Blank Admirals in Milwaukee

December 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Texas Stars, Credit: Milwaukee Admirals)

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, shut out the Milwaukee Admirals 4-0 in their first of eight meetings this season at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Stars got on the board first thanks to a late period net-front deflection by Jack Becker. The Stars moved the puck from low to high in the offensive zone to Luke Krys where he threw the puck towards the net and found Becker for the tip in. Matej Blümel added to the Stars lead as he buried a buzzer beater from the right point that fooled Magnus Chrona in on the near side post.

Texas extended their lead off a Milwaukee defensive zone turnover 11:42 into the second period. Curtis McKenzie picked the pocket of Turner Ottenbreit at the side of the goal and found Justin Hryckowian streaking down the middle who wired a shot in past Chrona.

The unanswered goal run continued in the final frame as Texas scored their fourth goal of the contest just past the five-minute mark of the period. Blümel ripped home his team leading 13^th goal of the season past Chrona top shelf on the glove side.

Magnus Hellberg earned his first shutout with the Stars after stopping all 17 shots in the victory. Chrona took the loss for the Admirals after stopping 21 of the 25 he faced.

The Stars cross over Lake Michigan to Grand Rapids tomorrow to face the Griffins for the third time in the past six days and last game before the holiday break. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. CT Sunday in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

