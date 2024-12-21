Romanov and Barracuda Take Hard-Luck Loss 2-0 in Bakersfield

December 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield, CA - Georgi Romanov was outstanding on Friday night at the Mechanics Bank Arena, but the San Jose Barracuda (16-8-0-2) failed to beat Olivier Rodrigue and would fall 2-0 to the Bakersfield Condors (10-10-3-1).

In the first, the Barracuda were under fire early, but Romanov was up to the challenge, making multiple high-end saves including a glove stop on Jacob Perreault from the slot after a bad San Jose giveaway at 10:07. Despite going on the only power play in the frame, the Barracuda were outshot in the opening 20 minutes 13-6 and the game remained 0-0 after one.

In the second, the Barracuda tilted the ice into their favor by outshooting the Condors 17-11 and drew the only penalty but despite their efforts the game remained 0-0 after 40 minutes. Just like the first, Romanov was forced to make multiple grade-A saves including a full extension right-pad stop on Lane Pederson and then a left-pad breakaway stop on Perreault with under a minute to go in the frame.

In the third, the Condors would finally break the ice when Matvey Petrov (7) stuffed in the go-ahead goal just 2:10 into the period. Filip Bystedt had a chance to tie it on a one timer from the right wing, but it was turned aside Rodrigue. Minutes later, Alex Kannok-Leipert (2) went bar down from the high slot after a Barracuda turnover in the natural zone. Rodrigue would turn aside the next five shots he faced and 33 in the game to collect the 2-0 shutout win.

