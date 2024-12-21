Wolf Pack Visit Bruins Eyeing Split of Home-And-Home Set

PROVIDENCE, RI - The Hartford Wolf Pack look to avenge back-to-back losses to the Providence Bruins tonight as they visit their division rival at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence.

The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fifth of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Bruins this season. It is the third of five meetings at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The Bruins return to the XL Center next Saturday night, Dec. 28, for the sixth meeting of the season between the rivals. It will conclude a stretch of four of five games for the Wolf Pack against the Bruins.

The Bruins hold a 3-1 edge in the head-to-head series thanks to a 1-0 victory at the XL Center last night. Tyler Pitlick scored the lone goal of the hockey game, jamming home a rebound 5:42 into the second period after a Billy Sweezey shot from the right-wing circle was denied by Dylan Garand.

The Wolf Pack outshot the Bruins 11-7 in the third period, with Adam Sýkora generating the best chance. Sýkora was denied on a backhand bid midway through the final frame. Despite their late push, the Wolf Pack were unable to draw even.

The Bruins outshot the Wolf Pack 44-21 during the course of the game.

In addition to their 1-0 victory last night, the Bruins picked up a 4-2 victory on Nov. 10 and a 5-2 decision on Dec. 15. Both of those victories came at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The Wolf Pack's lone victory through the first four meetings came at the XL Center on Nov. 16 by a score of 4-2.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack are 1-6-1-1 on the road this season. Their lone victory was a 6-1 triumph over the Bridgeport Islanders on Dec. 4. The club is 0-2-0-0 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion this season.

Garand made 43 saves in Friday night's 1-0 loss to the Bruins. His 43 saves were a career-high mark. He was named the game's First Star despite his record dropping to 9-3-2 on the season.

Sýkora (2 g, 1 a) and Alex Belzile (3 a) lead the Wolf Pack with three points each through four meetings against the Bruins. Belzile did not register a point against the Bruins for the first time this season on Friday night, but did collect nine PIMs.

Belzile leads the Wolf Pack in both goals with nine and points with 25 (9 g, 16 a).

Bruins Outlook:

With the victory last night, the Bruins improved to 7-0-1-0 over their last eight games. They are now 3-1-0-0 against the Wolf Pack this season and 2-0-0-0 against the Wolf Pack on home ice.

Michael DiPietro made 21 saves to collect his second shutout of the season on Friday night. He is now 3-0-0 against the Wolf Pack this season, having surrendered just four goals in three games against them.

Pitlick's game-winning goal last night was his second in as many games against the Wolf Pack. His second period tally on Dec. 15, which made it 3-1 at the time, also stood as the game-winning goal. Pitlick now has four points (3 g, 1 a) in four games against the Wolf Pack.

Jeffrey Viel was credited with the secondary assist on Pitlick's goal last night. He has three points (1 g, 2 a) in his last two games against the Wolf Pack.

Matthew Poitras did not record a goal on Friday night, snapping his seven-game goal-scoring streak. That was tied for the longest streak in Bruins' history with current Wolf Pack Assistant Coach Jamie Tardif. Tardif scored in seven straight games for the Bruins during the 2012-13 campaign.

Game Information:

